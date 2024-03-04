Newspaper icon
Investment

Blackwattle Partners launches global fund

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 4 MAR 2024   12:33PM

The Sydney-based fund manager has launched its first global fund, led by former Antipodes portfolio manager Sunny Bangia.

The Blackwattle Global Quality Fund will be managed by Bangia, who brings over 18 years of experience in financial services. Bangia spent eight years at Antipodes Partners, before leaving in June 2023. He then had a very short-lived tenure as chief investment officer of troubled fund PAC Capital.

Three other investment professionals from Antipodes Partners have also joined, including senior analysts Edward Li and Nicholas Tan, as well as analyst Isaac Boorer.

Focusing on quality, the fund will invest in 20-35 high-conviction equity opportunities globally. It will target returns of 8-12% over the long term.

"Unlike many traditional funds, which often spread their investments thinly across a wide range of opportunities, our fund only focuses on the very best possible companies," Bangia said.

"Our all-wealth approach to quality investing allows us to recognise a company's persistent competitive edge and the durability of earnings, allowing us to be dynamic and flexible."

Meanwhile, Blackwattle managing director and chief investment officer Michael Skinner said a quality global equity offering has been a focus for the fund manager since last year.

Already, Blackwattle has five funds including the Small Cap Quality Fund, the Mid Cap Quality Fund, the Long-Short 130/30 Quality Fund, the Large Cap Quality Fund, and the Small Cap Long-Short Quality Fund.

"We've openly said we'll move into global equities last year and had meetings with a number of different teams in Australia - I think we've had about 30 different teams across different asset classes approach us," Skinner revealed.

"We soon came across Sunny, who we knew. He brought an excellent pedigree track record, and we knew we could build a team around him.

"Given the current market opportunities and the performance of incumbent managers, the move into global equities with an outstanding team led by Sunny is the next strategic step for our clients."

While the Blackwattle Global Quality Fund will launch publicly in July for all retail investors, the firm will be running a foundation offer over the next three months for early access at reduced fees for select clients.

According to Skinner, the fund will be constrained to a maximum funds under management of $10 billion.

"We've got significant personal capital invested; it will be at least approaching $5 million of personal capital committed into the fund," he said.

"Many fund managers are running $20 to $80 billion funds, there's even one running with $180 billion... In our opinion, that's just too much capital to invest and deteriorates returns over the long term."

But by constraining a fund to only $10 billion, Skinner said, "it forces us to focus on performance, not fee gathering.

"We still strive to be the most aligned fund manager in the country," he said.

Read more: Antipodes PartnersSunny BangiaBlackwattle Investment PartnersEdward LiIsaac BoorerMichael SkinnerNicholas TanPAC Capital
VIEW COMMENTS

