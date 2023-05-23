Blackwattle Investment Partners debuts

Backed by some of Australia's wealthiest families, Sydney-based equities boutique Blackwattle Investment Partners is open for business.

Blackwattle Investment Partners has launched with over six years of capital backing and plans for four fund launches come July. Already, investors include Perth's Mimaro Family Office and the Wall Family Office, as well as private investors William Taylor and Kemper Shaw, former NAB and Tattarang executive Andrew Hagger, and Flannery Family Office chief investment officer Quentin Flannery.

The boutique is headed by managing director and chief investment officer Michael Skinner, formerly of Renaissance Asset Management, and former Citi sales director Jarred Rubin as chief executive. They are supported by former Pinnacle distribution director Matthew Dell as executive director, and former head of investment sales at Zurich Maggie Mills as head of distribution.

Ray David, Joseph Koe, Tim Riordan, Michael Teran, Robert Hawkesford and Daniel Broeren all serve as portfolio managers across Blackwattle's four initial fund offerings, comprising Australian large caps, mid-caps, small caps and a long-short strategy.

In creating these funds, Skinner said Blackwattle identified where there was demand from investors and selected equity classes on that basis.

"After that, we assessed top quartile teams in the market (from well-known brands) and looked to find people who would be a great cultural fit," he explained.

As such, their investment team comes from the likes of Aware Super, Schroders, Watermark and Ellerston Capital.

"Everyone in our business is intellectually curious, driven, and humble. And that's how we've selected teams: on their performance, on their character, and on demand from the underlying product," Skinner said.

"Our investment style is firmly focused on quality; we don't ascribe to the factor allocation of growth or value or momentum."

In other words, Skinner said, Blackwattle is looking to buy the best possible businesses within a given industry.

"We like businesses that afford advantage, run by trustworthy management teams, at the right price. And that's what we will do for the long term for our client's success," he explained.

What differentiates Blackwattle, he said, is the significant amount of skin in the game its team has.

"We've flipped the traditional model and removed the key person risk," Skinner said.

"We don't believe in a concentrated leadership style - everyone is a meaningful equity owner, and we are all partners together."

Blackwattle Investment Partners describes itself as a proudly Australian "new generation fund manager" with "an offer not yet seen before."