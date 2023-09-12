Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Blackstone drops $500m on Brisbane student accommodation

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 12 SEP 2023   12:52PM

Blackstone has made its first investment in the local student housing market with the purchase of Student One in Brisbane.

The acquisition comprises three premium student accommodation assets with a total of 2300 beds in Brisbane's CBD, as well as a 40-person integrated management company.

"We see strong fundamentals in Australia for student accommodation - the country is one of the top destinations around the world for international students," a Blackstone spokesperson told Financial Standard.

"There's a shortage of traditional on-campus accommodation, as universities in Brisbane house only 5% of total students, and we are please to be able to offer high-quality housing."

Already, Blackstone's student housing portfolio features American Campus Communities in the US and iQ Student Accommodation in Britain, reflecting the firm's global thematic approach of buying high-quality student accommodation assets in locations with strong underlying fundamentals.

"The transaction reflects Blackstone's global thematic approach of buying high-quality student accommodation assets in locations with strong underlying fundamentals and represents our broader focus on housing," the spokesperson added.

Sponsored Video
Discover Generation Life: market leading investment provider

"We believe players like us can play a critical role in the market and add to the supply with high-quality housing," Blackstone said.

Elsewhere, Blackstone was recently joined by UniSuper in investing in an industrial portfolio from the National Pension Service of Korea, worth more than $1 billion in its entirety.

Of the 20 portfolio assets, 12 are in Sydney's Quarry Industrial Estate, while the remainder lie within Melbourne's west. Tenants include Coles, Toll, Northline, Roche, Blackwoods, Symbion and UPS.

Read more: Blackstone
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Waypoint REIT cops $27.1m devaluation
Blackstone limits withdrawals on $103bn real estate fund
KKR halts REIT withdrawals
Blackstone invests US$400m in ESG commodity exchange
Blackstone one step closer on Crown deal
ISPT selects new chief executive
La Trobe takeover confirmed
Blackstone agrees $8.9bn deal with Crown
Blackstone inches closer to Crown Resorts deal
Foreign investment in Australian commercial property hits record high

Editor's Choice

HESTA welcomes head of portfolio design

CHLOE WALKER
Dianne Sandoval will become the super fund's head of portfolio design, starting her new role in October.

Largest pension funds see drop in assets: Research

CASSANDRA BALDINI
The top 300 pension funds in the world, including 16 local super funds, have seen their assets drop for the first time since 2018.

Two top Global X executives exit

KARREN VERGARA
Two senior executives leading distribution and investment strategy respectively have exited Global X ETFs amid a local restructure.

Viridian launches new specialist division amid acquisition drive

ANDREW MCKEAN
Viridian Financial Group has launched Infinity Capital Solutions, an investment management division with its own AFSL, marking its evolution into a dual-structured entity.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
14

Best Practice Forum on Managed Accounts & Model Portfolios 

OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
4-15

Best of Breed Global Research and Investment Program for Research Managers (BOB) 

SEP
20-21

Investment Operations Challenges 2023 Hybrid Conference 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Vincent Scully

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
LIFESHERPA PTY LTD
Vince Scully established Life Sherpa 10 years ago to democratise financial advice. With finfluencer heavyweights in his corner, the founder and chief executive just might have found the right formula to make financial advice affordable and accessible to those who need it most. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.