Blackstone drops $500m on Brisbane student accommodation

Blackstone drops $500m on Brisbane student accommodationBY CHLOE WALKER | TUESDAY, 12 SEP 2023 12:52PM
Blackstone has made its first investment in the local student housing market with the purchase of Student One in Brisbane.
The acquisition comprises three premium student accommodation assets with a total of 2300 beds in Brisbane's CBD, as well as a 40-person integrated management company.
"We see strong fundamentals in Australia for student accommodation - the country is one of the top destinations around the world for international students," a Blackstone spokesperson told Financial Standard.
"There's a shortage of traditional on-campus accommodation, as universities in Brisbane house only 5% of total students, and we are please to be able to offer high-quality housing."
Already, Blackstone's student housing portfolio features American Campus Communities in the US and iQ Student Accommodation in Britain, reflecting the firm's global thematic approach of buying high-quality student accommodation assets in locations with strong underlying fundamentals.
"The transaction reflects Blackstone's global thematic approach of buying high-quality student accommodation assets in locations with strong underlying fundamentals and represents our broader focus on housing," the spokesperson added.
"We believe players like us can play a critical role in the market and add to the supply with high-quality housing," Blackstone said.
Elsewhere, Blackstone was recently joined by UniSuper in investing in an industrial portfolio from the National Pension Service of Korea, worth more than $1 billion in its entirety.
Of the 20 portfolio assets, 12 are in Sydney's Quarry Industrial Estate, while the remainder lie within Melbourne's west. Tenants include Coles, Toll, Northline, Roche, Blackwoods, Symbion and UPS.
