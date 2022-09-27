BlackRock strengthens APAC team

The global investment giant is welcoming a head of corporate strategy and development and a head of product to the regional leadership team.

BlackRock said the appointments mark continued investment in its leadership and expertise to advance its strategy in Asia Pacific.

The firm has appointed Tomoko Ueda as APAC head of corporate strategy and development, joining from Nikko Asset Management where she was most recently global head of strategic planning and management information.

She will work with business leaders to formulate and execute the firm's strategy to support its clients in the region, BlackRock said.

"BlackRock is consistently ahead of the curve in terms of its vision for both the industry and the region. I am eager to leverage its global expertise and client focus to advance a strategy designed to help investors in APAC and globally," Ueda said.

In addition to Nikko, her previous roles include director, equity capital markets at Merrill Lynch Japan Securities and head of equity capital markets at Morgan Stanley.

Meanwhile, Aarti Angara has been named APAC head of product, charged with leading product creation and implementation to regional and global investors.

She joins from Caravel Asset Management where she was chief investment officer. She has also previously served as co-head of Morgan Stanley's Special Situations Group for Non-Japan Asia.

"BlackRock is known for challenging itself to think differently, and I look forward to deepening the APAC investor perspectives that are at the heart of the firm's regional offerings," Angara said.

Also commenting, BlackRock head of APAC Rachel Lord said it's an exciting time for BlackRock in APAC.

"Our ambition is to help clients in ways that transform the asset management industry in the region, and we are strengthening our leadership team with uniquely qualified regional talent to do so," she said.