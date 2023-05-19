Newspaper icon
BlackRock orders staff four days in office

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 19 MAY 2023   12:44PM

The global fund manager is mandating all employees to return to the office for four days from September this year.

BlackRock Australia confirmed reports that the new policy affects all 19,000 staff members living in more than 30 countries.

BlackRock began phasing return to the office in 2021 under its Future of Work initiative, when staff was required to work in the office three days a week.

BlackRock global chief executive Larry Fink is not a fan of remote work, flagging in September 2022 that he will take a "harder line as to how we will bring our employees back".

"We believe this is going to be a key element in bringing down inflation and rising productivity," he told Fox News at the time.

Among the local banks, NAB chief executive Ross McEwan recently told 9News that his senior staff must return to the office five days a week.

"I'm one for flexibility, I always have been, but we have also got to make sure our people are trained and developed well," he said.

The Finance Sector Union slammed NAB and Westpac during the throes of the pandemic for their poor work from home policies, putting employees' health at risk.

NAB staff were forced to attend the office up to two to three a week, despite raising concerns about Covid-19 safety measures, FSU national secretary Julia Angrisano said.

"Westpac staff say they don't know how to apply to work from home and are being required to attend the office despite health concerns. Our members are being told it is mandatory to return to office and that if they don't, they'll face disciplinary action," Angrisano said at the time.

