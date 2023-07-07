BlackRock drops more ETF fees

BlackRock's iShares Core FTSE Global Infrastructure (GLIN) and iShares Core FTSE Global Property ex Australia (GLPR) ETF fees have been lowered.

The ETFs were listed in May this year and originally priced at 20 basis points (or 0.20%). The new fee on each is 0.15%.

According to BlackRock, this amount was less than half the current management fee of similar ETFs in the Australian market.

BlackRock Australasia head of wealth Chantal Giles said the fee reduction is part of the fund manager's commitment to deliver greater efficiency and better value to Australian investors.

Since the start of the year, BlackRock has lowered the fees on a number of other ETFs, including the iShares Core S&P/ASX200 ETF (IOZ) and iShares Core Composite Bond ETF (IAF).

"Following our announcement earlier this year to significantly lower the cost of core index exposures, we have seen a range of market participants respond to our move that, in turn, has delivered a win-win outcome for Australian advisers and investors alike," Giles said.

"Now, Australian advisers can keep more of their fee budgets to allocate to more tactical and granular ETF exposures or higher cost alpha-seeking or alternative strategies in the current higher-for-longer macro environment."

At the same time, Giles said, it reduces the overall input costs associated with the delivery of financial advice.

"Ultimately, lower-priced core ETF exposures benefit all market participants and serve as a catalyst to drive further, long-term growth in the Australian ETP market, in line with other developed markets globally," she said.