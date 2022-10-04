BGL automates crypto trading

BGL automates crypto tradingBY CASSANDRA BALDINI | TUESDAY, 4 OCT 2022 12:41PM
BGL has streamlined its cryptocurrency trading capabilities.
The self-managed super fund (SMSF) administrator said its Simple Fund 360 and Simple Invest 360 solutions are now integrated with Digital Surge to automate cryptocurrency trading data.
BGL managing director Ron Lesh commented: "We are excited to add our third cryptocurrency exchange to the BGL Ecosystem."
"Simple Fund 360 and Simple Invest 360 now administer hundreds of millions in cryptocurrencies and as the sector grows, we need to look for new ways to help our clients process cryptocurrency transactions."
Lesh explained the integration with digital currency exchange platform, Digital Surge will make it easy for clients to trade cryptocurrency.
"Instead of manually uploading the data into our software, BGL clients can now automatically receive daily cryptocurrency trading data and balances from Digital Surge directly into Simple Fund 360 and Simple Invest 360."
Digital Surge, based in Brisbane, aims to provide an easy solution to buying and selling cryptocurrency in Australia.
Its co-founder and chief executive Dan Rutter said the firm is pleased to join the BGL ecosystem.
"With the SMSF industry seeing a 90% increase in crypto trading activity during 2021, building out compliance and reporting for SMSFs has been a key focus for the company," he explained.
"The integration between our platform and BGL allows us to streamline this process and further simplify crypto trading for our customers."
