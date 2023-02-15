Newspaper icon
bfinance completes management buyout

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 15 FEB 2023   12:24PM

Following major growth, including in the Australian market, the global investment consultant bought out the  51% stake held by Baird Capital.

The transaction, supported by Beach Point Capital Management, follows a season of significant growth for bfinance, having increased by 70% since 2018.

According to the firm, the diversification of  its client base, both by geography and by investor type, has been a major contributor to growth.

Although bfinance was founded in Paris and is headquartered in London, 50% of the firm's revenues now come from engagements for investors outside Europe, compared with 39% in 2018.

"The shift has been led by growing client bases in North America, the Middle East and Africa, Asia and Australia," it said.

Commenting on the buyout, bfinance chief executive David Vafai said that the continued growth, complexity and transformation of the global asset management market, combined with bfinance's unique competitive positioning, offer a tremendous opportunity create even more value for clients in the next phase of growth.

"We thank our clients and team for their ongoing support as we continue with our mission of building the only truly independent, global, data and technology powered investment consulting firm," Vafai said.

Meanwhile, Beach Point Capital Management portfolio manager Shane Lanigan said: "bfinance embodies the characteristics that we look for in our investments."

"The company has an established brand with excellent opportunities for growth and a strong management team."

Baird Capital partner Andrew Ferguson said: "It was a pleasure to partner with bfinance over the last six years, and we wish them well as they enter this next stage of their journey."

"The team at Baird Capital is deeply proud of the growth we've helped them achieve over our investment period, expanding the services provided and significantly increasing overseas revenues across Europe, the Middle East, Australasia, and North America.

"We look forward to cheering them on as they continue to grow the business."

