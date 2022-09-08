Newspaper icon
BetaShares to list new fund

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 8 SEP 2022   12:38PM

The NASDAQ 100 Yield Maximiser Fund (QMAX) is expected to be the first on the ASX offering a 'buy-write' strategy over the NASDAQ-100.

BetaShares said it will soon launch the new fund, which is expected to offer income exceeding the dividend yield associated with holding the portfolio of underlying NASDAQ-100 shares alone. It will also aim to provide lower overall volatility than the index.

"The fund's approach will be to provide exposure to the NASDAQ-100 Index, and at the same time, to sell some of the upside share price potential of the portfolio in return for additional upfront income via a 'covered call' or 'buy-write' strategy," BetaShares said.

"In times of heightened volatility, the income generated from the sale of call options can be particularly attractive, as option premiums rise with an increase in volatility, all else being equal."

The new product joins BetaShares' existing Yield Maximiser range, which chief executive Alex Vynokur said he is proud to be expanding, adding that it's a cost-effective means of accessing an income strategy that can deliver enhanced yield and possibly some capital appreciation.

"QMAX's strategy aims to outperform a strategy of holding the share portfolio alone (i.e. without writing call options) in falling, flat and gradually rising markets. However, in a strongly rising market, covered call strategies such as QMAX should be expected to produce lower total returns compared to owning the share portfolio alone," he said.

It's expected the fund will begin trading this month.

