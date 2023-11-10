Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Betashares to bring Cash Flow Kings ETF to market

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 10 NOV 2023   9:31AM

An ETF focused on companies generating free cash flow is in the works at Betashares, expected to launch later this month.

The Global Cash Flow Kings ETF (CFLO) will provide exposure to a portfolio of 200 global companies, not including Australia, that demonstrate strong and consistent free cash flow generation. Some of the companies include Microsoft, Visa and Adobe.

The index it will track has outperformed the MSCI World ex-Australia Index by 2.31% per annum since May 2006, the fund manager said.

The management fee will be priced at 0.40%.

Sponsored by BNP Paribas AM
The right path towards a more sustainable future

"There is a body of evidence that suggests a strong association between free cash flow generation and sharemarket performance, as well as persistence. Companies with a strong free cash flow have historically tended to outperform broad global equity benchmarks over the medium to long term," Betashares said.

Explaining the purpose of the ETF further, Betashares chief executive Alex Vynokur said: "Cash flow is a measure that is often used by investors and analysts as an indicator of a company's overall financial health and performance prospects."

Sponsored Video
 
     
Help your clients build, protect and leave their legacy

"We believe that investing with a focus on cash flow is an intelligent approach offering the potential for outperformance versus traditional broad global equity benchmarks over time."

He added that, because it will have similar sector and country weights to broad global equity benchmarks, CFLO will be a compelling candidate for a core exposure to global equities.

This latest product follows the launch of the FTSE 100 Currency Hedged ETF (H100) at October end.

Betashares has been busy elsewhere of late, too. On October 25 it launched Betashares Direct, offering self-directed investors access to any ETF traded on the ASX at zero brokerage, and in September, it carved itself a slice of the superannuation sector when it acquired Bendigo and Adelaide Bank's super division.

Read more: Betashares DirectBendigo and Adelaide BankAlex VynokurASX
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Betashares launches currency-hedged FTSE 100 ETF
VanEck launches AUD-hedged equity ETFs
Fears grow around greenwashing litigation protections
GQG Partners FUM declines
Link revises financial reports after ASIC review
Janus Henderson to delist from ASX
Hejaz rolls out Australia's first Sukuk ETF
Regal Partners buys stake in Taurus Funds Management
Betashares launches investment platform, targets retail investors
ASIC bans former PwC partner over tax scandal

Editor's Choice

ASIC charges HESTA for misleading marketing

ANDREW MCKEAN
HESTA has come under fire, with ASIC issuing three infringement notices against the fund for purportedly publishing false or misleading performance figures about one of its investment options.

Prime Value launches retirement living fund

KARREN VERGARA
Prime Value Asset Management is launching its second fund that invests in retirement villages targeting sophisticated investors in mid-November.

Adviser levy discount amounts to $8m saving

KARREN VERGARA
Financial advisers are set to pay $400 less in the ASIC funding levy, saving the industry $8 million in total, according to new estimates from the Financial Advice Association Australia (FAAA).

Australia a central focus for alternatives: Apollo

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Australia is ahead of the curve when it comes to alternative investing and Apollo Global Management will remain focused on the region as demand amongst local investors grows

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
DEC
13

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

NOV
13-14

11th iPARM Australia- Investment Performance Measurement, Attribution & Risk Management 2023 Hybrid Conference 

NOV
28-30

ASFA Conference 2023 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Are you interested in sustainable investment?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

David Ferrall

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FINCLEAR PTY LTD
FinClear founder and managing director David Ferrall is once again at the forefront of exciting technological change that will revolutionise share market trading. This time around, he tells Karren Vergara how FinClear is getting on the front foot.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.