Betashares to bring Cash Flow Kings ETF to market

An ETF focused on companies generating free cash flow is in the works at Betashares, expected to launch later this month.

The Global Cash Flow Kings ETF (CFLO) will provide exposure to a portfolio of 200 global companies, not including Australia, that demonstrate strong and consistent free cash flow generation. Some of the companies include Microsoft, Visa and Adobe.

The index it will track has outperformed the MSCI World ex-Australia Index by 2.31% per annum since May 2006, the fund manager said.

The management fee will be priced at 0.40%.

"There is a body of evidence that suggests a strong association between free cash flow generation and sharemarket performance, as well as persistence. Companies with a strong free cash flow have historically tended to outperform broad global equity benchmarks over the medium to long term," Betashares said.

Explaining the purpose of the ETF further, Betashares chief executive Alex Vynokur said: "Cash flow is a measure that is often used by investors and analysts as an indicator of a company's overall financial health and performance prospects."

"We believe that investing with a focus on cash flow is an intelligent approach offering the potential for outperformance versus traditional broad global equity benchmarks over time."

He added that, because it will have similar sector and country weights to broad global equity benchmarks, CFLO will be a compelling candidate for a core exposure to global equities.

This latest product follows the launch of the FTSE 100 Currency Hedged ETF (H100) at October end.

Betashares has been busy elsewhere of late, too. On October 25 it launched Betashares Direct, offering self-directed investors access to any ETF traded on the ASX at zero brokerage, and in September, it carved itself a slice of the superannuation sector when it acquired Bendigo and Adelaide Bank's super division.