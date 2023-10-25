Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Technology

Betashares launches investment platform, targets retail investors

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 25 OCT 2023   12:40PM

Betashares has unveiled a new investment platform for self-directed investors, offering access to any ETF traded on the ASX at zero brokerage, with features for financial advisers on the horizon.

The fund manager's new platform - Betashares Direct - offers an "AutoPilot" feature, streamlining the process of setting up recurring investments, investing in professionally constructed diversified portfolios, and building bespoke custom ETF portfolios.

Betashares Direct also provides investors access to the fund manager's investment insights and educational resources, empowering them to make informed decisions for wealth creation.

The platform opens for early access today with its initial features; however, Betashares plans to "significantly expand" its functionality with an array of additional tools and features aimed at helping self-directed investors meet their financial goals.

"The initial launch features of Betashares Direct will be joined by a growing range of tools and functionality that will allow investors at all stages of their investment journey to build robust and well-constructed portfolios," Betashares chief executive Alex Vynokur commented.

Additionally, Vynokur flagged that the company is "actively exploring" the development of adviser-specific features, including a referral program to link investors with more complex needs to advisers, which "will be added" in the future.

Sponsored Video
Advertisement
Discover what can drive big ideas in your portfolio.

Financial Standard understands that Betashares is actively engaging with advisers, seeking their feedback on the referral program, and gaining insights into which features would be most valuable to their practices.

The platform, developed in-house by Betashares engineering and product teams, aims to make the investment process as effortless as possible. It offers streamlined, personalised performance and tax reporting, thereby simplifying the administration and management of investments.

The launch of Betashares Direct follows the recent announcement of the group's agreement to acquire Bendigo and Adelaide Bank's superannuation business. Betashares views these moves as synergistic elements in its long-term strategy to broaden its reach within the financial services sector.

A Betashares spokesperson told Financial Standard that the immediate priority for its superannuation plans involves finalising the transaction and obtaining necessary regulatory approvals. However, in the longer term, the company aims to explore opportunities to enhance the Direct platform's functionality, enabling engagement with customers throughout their wealth creation journey.

Betashares also indicated that it has "no desire" to move into the full-service adviser platform space.

"Our functionality is built around ETFs and ETF portfolios and is targeted at clients with simple financial needs. As such we have no immediate plans to consider the more complex features currently offered by full-service platforms," the spokesperson said.

Betashares said it "invested heavily" in the technology and product capabilities of the platform, including significant headcount being added to its team.

"The launch of Betashares Direct is another important milestone for us. We are proud to bring genuine innovation and choice to Australian investors, assisting them in making informed investment decisions and helping them reach their wealth creation goals," Vynokur concluded.

Read more: BetasharesASXFinancial StandardAlek Vynokur
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Best and worst ETFs of past 12 months
Government to amend transfer balance cap laws
Institutions must come to the table now: First Australians Capital
EG grows private wealth strategy
ASIC bans former PwC partner over tax scandal
Three actively managed funds shutter
Calls for paid menopause leave gather momentum
Selfwealth ditches Stake takeover bid
Industrials company launches asset management arm
Super tax change to impact SMSF members: Research

Editor's Choice

TelstraSuper launches retirement product

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
TelstraSuper is now offering guaranteed income for life through a new retirement product it's partnered with Challenger on.

Russell Investments executes local leadership revamp

ANDREW MCKEAN
Russell Investments has devised a series of executive appointments to bolster the firm's expansion efforts across the APAC region.

ASIC's pursuit of Mayfair 101 founder faces setback

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The corporate regulator's bid to run an expanded case against Mayfair 101's James Mawhinney was rejected by the Federal Court yesterday, with the judge saying fresh claims brought by ASIC would place Mawhinney in "significantly greater jeopardy."

Alternative assets are the way forward: Forum

CASSANDRA BALDINI
While traditional equities and bonds still have a place in portfolios, an effective strategy for balancing portfolio volatility and generating yield involves incorporating alternative investments, says abrdn investment director Raf Choudhury.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

NOV
23

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

OCT
30

7th FUNDTECH 2023- Future of Super Fund Technology & Innovations Hybrid Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Helen de Mestre

MANAGING DIRECTOR, COUNTRY HEAD AU/NZ
PRINCIPAL ASSET MANAGEMENT
Since taking the reins at Principal Asset Management, country head Helen de Mestre has doubled the firm's assets under management, a milestone she attributes to cultivating great client relationships. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.