Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Bentham opens fund to retail investors

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 4 JUL 2023   12:04PM

The Bentham Global Opportunities Fund is now available to retail investors for a minimum of $10,000.

Launched over six years ago, the fund invests in a multi-sector global portfolio of credit securities, including global high-yield bonds, global syndicated loans, investment-grade securities, global capital securities, asset-backed securities and derivatives.

Today, the fund manages over $500 million in funds under management (FUM) with positive returns recorded over past five years.

Bentham principal and chief investment officer Richard Quin said the fund has found a receptive audience in the institutional markets since it was launched.

"Today, due to increased demand for this strategy, we are very pleased to provide a wider range of investors the opportunity to access the fund."

While Quin said he expects investment returns from credit in 2023 to remain bumpy, the potential returns over the medium return remain attractive, with credit spreads trading above historical averages.

Sponsored Video
Build your 1st mortgage commercial investment portfolio

"With rates normalising and credit spreads at current levels, returns from fixed income and credit look attractive relative to many other asset classes, including listed equity markets," he said.

"Our investment philosophy is based on a strong credit culture and a systematic investment process, with a focus on the preservation of principal and protection against downside risk."

Quin added Bentham has a rigorous investment approach, where its investment team seeks to identify the most attractive relative value investment ideas on a risk adjusted basis combined with an opportunistic overlay.

"This is achieved by combining top-down macro and bottom-up fundamental analysis," he said.

Read more: BenthamRichard Quin
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

VanEck launches active ETF with Sydney boutique
Asset manager bolsters distribution team
Bentham AM launches mFund
Bentham hires AMP Capital analyst
Bentham hires portfolio manager from Credit Suisse
mFund doubles size in 6 months
Perpetual wins Morningstar Fund Manager of the Year
Bentham AM nabs analyst from GMO
Bentham appoints Goldman Sachs client portfolio manager

Editor's Choice

RBA pause short but sweet: Mousina

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:18PM
The Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) decision to hold the cash rate at 4.1% is a relief, but likely only a temporary one.

Global X launches commodities ETF

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:18PM
Global X launched its first broad-based commodity ETF down under, the Bloomberg Commodity ETF (BCOM).

AustralianSuper posts solid return for FY23

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:41PM
AustralianSuper has posted an 8.22% return for its balanced investment option.

Frontier calls for better unlisted asset valuations

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:45PM
Frontier Advisors is collaborating with Australian asset owners to hold fund managers to account regarding the accurate valuation of unlisted assets.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Patrick Hodgens

MANAGING DIRECTOR AND PORTFOLIO MANAGER
FIRETRAIL INVESTMENTS PTY LIMITED
After close to three decades at Macquarie, Patrick Hodgens decided it was time for something different, applying his 34 years' experience in managing equity funds to a clean slate. He says it was the right decision. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.