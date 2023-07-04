Bentham opens fund to retail investors

The Bentham Global Opportunities Fund is now available to retail investors for a minimum of $10,000.

Launched over six years ago, the fund invests in a multi-sector global portfolio of credit securities, including global high-yield bonds, global syndicated loans, investment-grade securities, global capital securities, asset-backed securities and derivatives.

Today, the fund manages over $500 million in funds under management (FUM) with positive returns recorded over past five years.

Bentham principal and chief investment officer Richard Quin said the fund has found a receptive audience in the institutional markets since it was launched.

"Today, due to increased demand for this strategy, we are very pleased to provide a wider range of investors the opportunity to access the fund."

While Quin said he expects investment returns from credit in 2023 to remain bumpy, the potential returns over the medium return remain attractive, with credit spreads trading above historical averages.

"With rates normalising and credit spreads at current levels, returns from fixed income and credit look attractive relative to many other asset classes, including listed equity markets," he said.

"Our investment philosophy is based on a strong credit culture and a systematic investment process, with a focus on the preservation of principal and protection against downside risk."

Quin added Bentham has a rigorous investment approach, where its investment team seeks to identify the most attractive relative value investment ideas on a risk adjusted basis combined with an opportunistic overlay.

"This is achieved by combining top-down macro and bottom-up fundamental analysis," he said.