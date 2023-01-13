Bennelong picks new global chief executive

Bennelong picks new global chief executiveBY CASSANDRA BALDINI | FRIDAY, 13 JAN 2023 12:23PM
Read more: Bennelong Funds Management, John Burke, Craig Bingham, Michael Dwyer, AllianceBernstein, BennBridge, Challenger Investment Solutions, Deutsche Bank, Fidante Partners, Mercer
Bennelong Funds Management has named John Burke as its new global chief executive.
He will take over from Craig Bingham who has led the business for the past eight years.
Burke will join in the first half of 2023 from Fidante Partners where he held the role of global head. Prior to that, he worked in senior positions at Mercer, AllianceBernstein, Deutsche Bank, and more recently Challenger Investment Solutions.
"We are delighted to welcome John as our new chief executive," Bennelong chair Michael Dwyer said.
"He brings leadership strength in his track record as well as extensive knowledge of the funds management sector and will be a pivotal part of the next stage of our growth ambitions."
Burke said he is looking forward to sharing his experiences and perspectives with the board and the Bennelong team.
"It will be a privilege to lead a company that is already known for the quality of its people and products, and I can't wait to get started to help bring the best possible outcomes to Bennelong's clients," he said.
Bingham commented on his departure and explained following the last two years of actively planning his succession, it's time to pass the reins onto the next leader.
"I've enjoyed my time at Bennelong immensely and am very proud of everything we've achieved as a team," he said.
Dwyer thanked Bingham for his service.
"Since joining in 2014, he has facilitated significant growth of the business, establishing Bennelong's offshore arm BennBridge in the UK and US, partnering with a number of boutique funds management teams across the globe."
He added Bingham assisted in growing assets under management and advice from around $5 billion in 2014 to more than $15 billion at 31 December 2022.
"Our focus remains unwavering, to grow our boutique businesses and deliver the best possible outcomes for our clients," he concluded.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Bennelong picks new global chief executive
APAC outperforms despite global sustainable finance retreat
Australian equities to outperform in 2023: VanEck
CBRE Investment Management appoints APAC research lead
Get it Daily
|Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
|Sponsored by
Peaks and valleys: navigating the rocky market landscape
Inflation pressures should moderate, although a likely recession affecting countries around the globe has been brought into sharper relief.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Accountant-planner JVs will increase - but basic fundamentals are needed
Family Business Advisory Board: Paving the way to future growth and success
Faith-based super free kick is a bad idea
Ride the ESG wave to stronger client relationships
Alison Telfer
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD