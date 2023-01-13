Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

Bennelong picks new global chief executive

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  FRIDAY, 13 JAN 2023   12:23PM

Bennelong Funds Management has named John Burke as its new global chief executive.

He will take over from Craig Bingham who has led the business for the past eight years.

Burke will join in the first half of 2023 from Fidante Partners where he held the role of global head. Prior to that, he worked in senior positions at Mercer, AllianceBernstein, Deutsche Bank, and more recently Challenger Investment Solutions.

"We are delighted to welcome John as our new chief executive," Bennelong chair Michael Dwyer said.

"He brings leadership strength in his track record as well as extensive knowledge of the funds management sector and will be a pivotal part of the next stage of our growth ambitions."

Burke said he is looking forward to sharing his experiences and perspectives with the board and the Bennelong team.

"It will be a privilege to lead a company that is already known for the quality of its people and products, and I can't wait to get started to help bring the best possible outcomes to Bennelong's clients," he said.

Bingham commented on his departure and explained following the last two years of actively planning his succession, it's time to pass the reins onto the next leader.

"I've enjoyed my time at Bennelong immensely and am very proud of everything we've achieved as a team," he said.

Dwyer thanked Bingham for his service.

"Since joining in 2014, he has facilitated significant growth of the business, establishing Bennelong's offshore arm BennBridge in the UK and US, partnering with a number of boutique funds management teams across the globe."

He added Bingham assisted in growing assets under management and advice from around $5 billion in 2014 to more than $15 billion at 31 December 2022.

"Our focus remains unwavering, to grow our boutique businesses and deliver the best possible outcomes for our clients," he concluded.

