Executive Appointments

Bell Financial Group welcomes group head of sales

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  MONDAY, 20 NOV 2023   12:13PM

Bell Financial Group (Bell FG) appointed Craig Saunders to the newly created group head of sales role, effective immediately.

According to Bell FG, Saunders will focus on expanding the group's footprint in the intermediary and broking segments of the market, leveraging its range of products, services, and technology solutions.

Such solutions include equities execution and clearing, margin lending, structured loan products, portfolio administration services, personal superannuation solutions and third-party clearing services, Bell FG said.

Saunders moves across from NAB Private Wealth after over 13 years with the banking giant.

His most recent position was serving as the regional director for the northern region of NAB's private wealth solutions.

Before that, he was the head of distribution at NAB Self Directed Wealth and worked as its national sales manager.

Before joining NAB, Saunders held senior sales positions at both Leveraged Equities and Ord Minnett.

Commenting on his appointment, Saunders said he is excited to join Bell FG.

"I look forward to the opportunity to play a leading role in assisting the group to achieve its growth aspirations," he said.

"I am passionate about building business solutions focused on helping clients successfully meet their financial objectives."

Meanwhile, Bell FG co-chief executive Arnie Selvarajah said the group is equally happy to welcome the recruit.

"We are excited to have Craig join Bell Financial Group in the newly created position," he said.

"We believe, as an organisation, we are very well positioned to expand our footprint in the intermediary and broking segments of the market. Craig's deep understanding and sales experience in financial services will greatly assist with this process."

Last month, the group underwent a leadership shake-up, which included Selvarajah and Dean Davenport becoming co-chief executives.

The news followed the retirement of Bell FG chair Alastair Provan, who left after close to four years in the role and over four decades with the group.

