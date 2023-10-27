Newspaper icon
Bell FG announces leadership shakeup

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 27 OCT 2023   12:45PM

Arnie Selvarajah and Dean Davenport will become the new co-chief executives of Bell Financial Group (BFG), while executive chair Alastair Provan retires.

Selvarajah has been the chief executive of BFG group subsidiary, Third Party Platform (Bell Direct) since 2008 and brings more than 25 years' experience in stockbroking, technology, and the broader financial services industry to the role.

Prior to BFG, Selvarajah held senior roles with the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA), CommSec, and Bankers Trust.

Davenport has served as BFG's chief financial officer and chief operating officer for over 20 years.

He previously worked at KPMG for five years.

Meantime, BFG executive chair Alastair Provan has announced his decision to retire in November.

Provan served in the role since August 2019 and boasts over four decades with the group.

"I am proud of the company that we have built and I have complete confidence in our senior management team," Provan said.

"Succession planning has been in place for some time now."

Provan added that Selvarajah and Davenport have complementary skills and know the business inside out.

"I feel that now is the right time to step back from the role as executive chairman, while continuing on the board as a non-executive director."

BFG chair-elect Brian Wilson said for over 40 years, Provan has been "instrumental in transforming the group from a small commodities business to the prominent diversified financial services business that it is today."

"These changes represent an exciting new chapter for Bell Financial Group, and the board is confident that with Arnie, Dean and the entire leadership team, the group will continue to thrive and build upon its success."

While Provan's replacement is yet to be named, BFG has made several board appointments, including group founder Andrew Bell, who represents the interest of major shareholder Bell Group Financial Holdings.

Other subsidiary board appointments include Bell Potter Securities chair James Unger, and directors Rowan Fell and Lee Muco.

For Bell Potter Capital, Davenport is the new chair while Muco and Dean Surkitt are directors.

Muco now serves as the chief executive of Third Party Platform, leaving behind the chief operating officer role, while Selvarjah moves into the role of chair. Fell and Surkitt also now sit on the board as directors of Third Party Platform.

As of this morning, BFG's share price has dropped by 0.54% to $0.92.

Read more: Alastair ProvanArnie SelvarajahDean DavenportAndrew BellBell Group Financial HoldingsBrian WilsonDean SurkittJames UngerLee MucoRowan FellThird Party Platform Bell Direct
