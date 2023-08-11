Barwon snaps up $124m of healthcare assets

Alternative fund manager Barwon Investment Partners has added three new acquisitions to its healthcare property portfolio, increasing the value of its institutional fund to $1.4 billion.

The Barwon Institutional Healthcare Property Fund (BIHPF) acquired the Mons Road Medical Centre in the Westmead health precinct for $38 million. The Medical Centre encompasses 2898 square meters of net lettable area and features 60 car parks.

Sonic Healthcare's Castlereagh Imaging is the anchor tenant, and over 85% of the property's income is CPI-linked.

Barwon head of healthcare property Tom Patrick said: "We are delighted to welcome Mons Road Medical Centre to our growing portfolio of healthcare properties. This acquisition represents an exceptional opportunity to build on our existing exposure to Sonic Healthcare, a leader in the healthcare industry, while establishing our presence within the highly sought-after Westmead health precinct."

"Healthcare real estate is holding up well through the cycle in comparison to traditional commercial property sectors such as office and retail, and we see continued interest from domestic and international investors for the sector, despite the current interest rate environment.

"As we had expected, we have seen a modest softening of cap rates in the healthcare sector, but healthcare's defensive attributes are showing, and we continue to be able to achieve steady rental growth across our portfolios. Once the inflation cycle shows signs of stabilising, we expect that there will be strong demand for exposure to this asset class, which we are well positioned to provide to investors."

In October, Barwon is also set to finalise the purchase of a day surgery at 87 Ipswich Road, Buranda, Queensland for $72 million. The Queensland Eye Institute will be the primary lessee of the property.

The acquisition follows the fund's previous purchase of the PA Health Connect at 24 Ipswich Road, situated near the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

Additionally, the fund acquired the Neta Care HQ in Brookwater, Queensland for $14 million. The property is fully leased to Neta Care, a disability care provider, and boasts a weighed average lease expiry (WALE) of 9.3 years.

"We are pleased to partner with Neta Care, a leading holistic disability care provider, and invest in a property that plays a crucial role in meeting the healthcare needs of the local community. It's fantastic to own an asset located in the favourable south-west growth area of Brisbane where further healthcare services are expected to be required over the medium-to-long term," Patrick said.

With these acquisitions, Barwon's healthcare property strategy is valued at approximately $2 billion.

The fund, established in 2016, has now reported a total return of 10.75% per annum. Currently, it manages 29 healthcare properties, and Barwon has plans to raise more than $300 million in capital over the next year.