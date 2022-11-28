Bahamian firm joins Future Gen portfolio

Holowesko Partners has been added to Future Generation's global investment portfolio.

Holowesko Partners was founded in 2001 by Bahamas-based Mark Holowesko, who previously served as director, chief investment officer and director of research Franklin Templeton Global Equity Group for 15 years.

Already, Holowesko's Global Fund has counted Australian family offices and superannuation funds as investors for several years.

As part of the new deal, Holowesko has also committed to rebate its usual management and performance fees in support of Future Generation's commitment to invest 1% of net assets in its social investment partners who are focused on promoting wellbeing and preventing mental ill-health in young Australians.

"Australians have been incredibly good to me, supporting me when I was setting up Holowesko Partners," Holowesko said.

"I am delighted to be able to return the favour by working with Future Generation Global and supporting its not-for-profit partners to help prevent mental ill-health in Australia's youth."

The Holowesko Global Fund deploys a long/short global equity strategy, aimed at achieving maximum absolute returns with minimal risk.

Future Generation Global's investment committee identified the Holowesko Global Fund's long-term performance and focus on capital preservation as key features that will complement its existing investment portfolio.

"We are fortunate that a fund manager of Mark Holowesko's calibre has joined the Future Generation Global investment portfolio on a pro bono basis," Future Generation chief executive Caroline Gurney said.

"His absolute bias investment strategy has performed particularly well over a very long time. I am confident that both our shareholders and not-for-profit partners will benefit enormously from his expertise."

Since June, Future Generation Global has invested in four additional fund managers, allocation 17% of its investment portfolio, at the time of investment: Holowesko Partners, Vinva Investment Management, Plato Investment Management and Lanyon Asset Management.

Gurney said: "After an extensive process to find the right managers, our pro bono investment committee is confident that Holowesko, Vinva, Lanyon and Plato will really complement our existing portfolio of leading global fund managers while delivering on the company's objective of providing shareholders with diversified exposure."

"At a time when financial markets are facing uncertainty, it is particularly exciting to see our model being endorsed by leading industry professions."