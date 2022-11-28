Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment
Sponsored by

Bahamian firm joins Future Gen portfolio

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 28 NOV 2022   12:33PM

Holowesko Partners has been added to Future Generation's global investment portfolio.

Holowesko Partners was founded in 2001 by Bahamas-based Mark Holowesko, who previously served as director, chief investment officer and director of research Franklin Templeton Global Equity Group for 15 years.

Already, Holowesko's Global Fund has counted Australian family offices and superannuation funds as investors for several years.

As part of the new deal, Holowesko has also committed to rebate its usual management and performance fees in support of Future Generation's commitment to invest 1% of net assets in its social investment partners who are focused on promoting wellbeing and preventing mental ill-health in young Australians.

Sponsored by ClearBridge
The Long-Term Case for Infrastructure: Learn more

"Australians have been incredibly good to me, supporting me when I was setting up Holowesko Partners," Holowesko said.

"I am delighted to be able to return the favour by working with Future Generation Global and supporting its not-for-profit partners to help prevent mental ill-health in Australia's youth."

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

The Holowesko Global Fund deploys a long/short global equity strategy, aimed at achieving maximum absolute returns with minimal risk.

Future Generation Global's investment committee identified the Holowesko Global Fund's long-term performance and focus on capital preservation as key features that will complement its existing investment portfolio.

"We are fortunate that a fund manager of Mark Holowesko's calibre has joined the Future Generation Global investment portfolio on a pro bono basis," Future Generation chief executive Caroline Gurney said.

"His absolute bias investment strategy has performed particularly well over a very long time. I am confident that both our shareholders and not-for-profit partners will benefit enormously from his expertise."

Since June, Future Generation Global has invested in four additional fund managers, allocation 17% of its investment portfolio, at the time of investment: Holowesko Partners, Vinva Investment Management, Plato Investment Management and Lanyon Asset Management.

Gurney said: "After an extensive process to find the right managers, our pro bono investment committee is confident that Holowesko, Vinva, Lanyon and Plato will really complement our existing portfolio of leading global fund managers while delivering on the company's objective of providing shareholders with diversified exposure."

"At a time when financial markets are facing uncertainty, it is particularly exciting to see our model being endorsed by leading industry professions."

Read more: Holowesko PartnersMark HoloweskoAustraliansCaroline GurneyLanyon Asset ManagementPlato Investment ManagementVinva Investment Management
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AustralianSuper shakes up executive team
Hejaz receives RIAA fund certifications
MLC Life updates retail insurance product range
4.3m Australians invest responsibly: Report
Members stick with dud super funds
Advice fees jump 16% in FY22
Future Generation expands Plato mandate
Advised Aussies better off on all fronts: Study
CALI progressing well: Mu
Financial literacy in Australia drops by almost 10%

Editor's Choice

Perpetual names planned post-acquisition executive lineup

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:18PM
Perpetual has revealed the notional appointments for its executive committee, who will lead the combined group following completion of its proposed acquisition of Pendal Group (Pendal).

Marketing oversight must improve: ASIC

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:07PM
ASIC named and shamed more responsible entities in need of improving their oversight of investment managers' marketing practices, raising concerns over five funds totalling about $705 million in assets.

Six local funds in world's top 100: Study

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:05PM
There are six Australian entities in the top 100 asset owners by size, according to Willis Towers Watson's Thinking Ahead Institute.

AMP appoints new chief financial officer

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:43PM
AMP has appointed Peter Fredricson as chief financial officer and member of the group executive committee, commencing his tenure on 9 January 2023.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Why Franklin Templeton for Fixed Income?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.