AZ NGA welcomes head of M&A

AZ Next Generation Advisory (AZ NGA) has appointed Yasemin Onat to lead future mergers and acquisitions. At the same time, Andrew Symes joins as general counsel and company secretary.

The firm recently added the role of general counsel role to its standing company secretary position.

Onat previously served as the group's company secretary since January 2020 and will now shift to focus exclusively on mergers and acquisitions while Symes takes on the merged position.

"AZ NGA has doubled in size in a relatively short period of time and our growth trajectory is strong necessitating significant investment in people and talent to expand our capacity and capability," said AZ NGA chief executive Paul Barrett.

Onat is a specialist in corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions, AZ NGA said.

In her new role she will support the business and underlying AZ NGA firms to identify suitable targets, conduct due diligence, structure, and execute deals.

Prior to joining AZ NGA, she spent almost 15 years in M&A at People & Partners. She also served as a director on the board of EISS Super for about eight years, exiting the board upon the fund's merger with Cbus.

Meanwhile, Symes will head up AZ NGA's legal, risk and corporate governance function, reporting to Barrett.

He previously spent two years at Yellow Brick Road as its general counsel and company secretary. Prior to that, he held senior legal counsel roles at the Commonwealth Bank, Challenger and IBM.

"AZ NGA is an ambitious company with a high calibre team, and I am excited about the opportunity to join this dynamic business to lead the legal, risk and compliance, and governance function as well as provide some support in operational areas," Symes said.

"In the current environment, it is rare to find a business that is well funded and has the capability and capacity to pursue growth, and I look forward to making a contribution to AZ NGA's ongoing success."

Barrett said Symes is an experienced general counsel and company secretary with a detailed understanding of the relevant regulatory requirements and a proven track record of achieving results, solving complex problems and delivering outcomes.

"His background and broad financial services experience, which spans advice, lending, broking and wealth management, also positions him strongly to offer support to our collective of accounting and advisory firms," he said.

Earlier in the year AZ NGA appointed Dan Heckendorf as chief financial officer amid growth plans.

At the time, a spokesperson told Financial Standard that the role was previously outsourced, however due to the firm's growing size and scale it was the right time to secure in-house talent.

On the M&A front, after a period of relative quiet AZ NGA has sealed several deals recently, including partnering with accounting and advice firm McLean Delmo Bentleys, and joining forces with Melbourne-based advice practice Rose Partners to help drive growth across both businesses.