AZ NGA partners with advisory firm

AZ NGA has joined forces with a Melbourne-based advisory practice to help drive growth across both businesses.

Accounting and advisory firm Rose Partners will collaborate with AZ NGA to help it achieve key goals, which includes accelerating expansion plans and creating opportunities for junior partners to buy in.

Established in 1976, Rose Partners services many high-net-worth clients and healthcare professionals such as doctors, dentists and pharmacists. It recently launched Rose Management Accounting Services.

AZ NGA chief executive Paul Barrett said Rose Partners is a "high calibre business with deep specialisation".

"A number of AZ NGA member firms that operate in the healthcare space have worked with the team there to support mutual clients so there is already a lot of trust and familiarity. Together we can learn from one another and achieve much more than we could individually," he said.

Ben Simon, a partner at Rose Partners, said: "We are a mature business with a highly experienced leadership team and ambitious plans to grow organically and through M&A."

"We have the right structure, processes and systems in place to drive efficiencies and growth, and we want to share our knowledge and expertise to create value for our staff, clients and business partners."

This year, AZ NGA bought into accounting and advice firm McLean Delmo Bentleys, also based in Melbourne. In 2022, it acquired a stake in SCM Financial Group and co-invested in Virtual Business Partners with Invest Blue.