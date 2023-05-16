Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning
Sponsored by

AZ NGA partners with advisory firm

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 16 MAY 2023   12:15PM

AZ NGA has joined forces with a Melbourne-based advisory practice to help drive growth across both businesses.

Accounting and advisory firm Rose Partners will collaborate with AZ NGA to help it achieve key goals, which includes accelerating expansion plans and creating opportunities for junior partners to buy in.

Established in 1976, Rose Partners services many high-net-worth clients and healthcare professionals such as doctors, dentists and pharmacists. It recently launched Rose Management Accounting Services.

AZ NGA chief executive Paul Barrett said Rose Partners is a "high calibre business with deep specialisation".

"A number of AZ NGA member firms that operate in the healthcare space have worked with the team there to support mutual clients so there is already a lot of trust and familiarity. Together we can learn from one another and achieve much more than we could individually," he said.

Ben Simon, a partner at Rose Partners, said: "We are a mature business with a highly experienced leadership team and ambitious plans to grow organically and through M&A."

"We have the right structure, processes and systems in place to drive efficiencies and growth, and we want to share our knowledge and expertise to create value for our staff, clients and business partners."

This year, AZ NGA bought into accounting and advice firm McLean Delmo Bentleys, also based in Melbourne. In 2022, it acquired a stake in SCM Financial Group and co-invested in Virtual Business Partners with Invest Blue.

Read more: AZ NGARose PartnersBen SimonInvest BlueMcLean Delmo BentleysPaul BarrettSCM Financial GroupVirtual Business Partners
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Lumiant, Invest Blue build digital advice platform
Lumiant secures $5.2m seed funding
Invest Blue trials nine-day fortnight for advisers
AZ NGA buys stake in Melbourne advice firm
AZ NGA appoints chief financial officer
AZ NGA buys stake in SCM Financial Group
AZ NGA, Blue Invest acquire VBP stake
Certe acquires Genesis Financial Partners
AZ NGA firms merge for growth
AZ NGA recruits chief operating officer

Editor's Choice

Abolishing FDSs a major win: Panel

KARREN VERGARA
The Quality of Advice Review's recommendation to abolish Fee Disclosure Statements would be a major win for financial advisers as many continue to grapple with providing accurate documents to clients.

Ariel Investments launches EM portfolios in Australia

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Ariel Investments is launching its first dedicated emerging markets offerings to local institutional investors.

IFM Investors welcomes global head of client solutions

CHLOE WALKER
London-based John Gee-Grant has been named head of global client solutions at IFM Investors.

AZ NGA partners with advisory firm

KARREN VERGARA
AZ NGA has joined forces with a Melbourne-based advisory practice to help drive growth across both businesses.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
23

Best Practice Forum on ESG 

JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Peter Mancell

MANAGING DIRECTOR
MANCELL FINANCIAL GROUP
A champion of evidence-based investing, Mancell Financial Group founder and managing director Peter Mancell tells Karren Vergara how this investment philosophy helped bolster his practice and inspired him to co-write a book.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.