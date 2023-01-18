AZ NGA appoints chief financial officer

AZ Next Generation Advisory (AZ NGA) has appointed Dan Heckendorf as its new chief financial officer as it plans its next growth phase.

Heckendorf, who will report to AZ NGA chief executive Paul Barrett, joined in October as interim chief financial officer.

A spokesperson told Financial Standard that the role was previously outsourced, however due to the firm's current size and scale it was the right time to secure in-house talent.

Heckendorf was previously at Pepper Money. He has also served as senior commercial finance manager at Westpac Banking Corporation and held senior roles at Deutsche Bank and the Royal Bank of Scotland in the United Kingdom.

Barrett said Heckendorf is the ideal person to lead AZ NGA's finance team and partner with the board and management to execute the group's strategic vision to build a leading professional services business.

"AZ NGA is a dynamic business, and we need to ensure we have the right people, structure and processes in place to manage our growth," he said.

"Dan will play a key role in driving process efficiencies, supporting M&A transactions and establishing a formal investment framework, in addition to more traditional chief financial officer duties like business planning, forecasting and management of finance and compliance activities."

Heckendorf said his role encompassed four key areas: financial and regulatory reporting, strategy mergers and acquisitions, business planning and forecasting, and governance.

"I've spent the last three months working with Paul Barrett and his leadership team and I look forward to continuing to work together to build a great professional services business," Heckendorf said

"This role utilises all my skills and expertise and leaves nothing on the table. It is an exciting opportunity to join an innovative, fast-growing company and work with some of the best accounting and financial advisory businesses in the country."