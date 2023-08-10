Aware Super hires business development lead

Natalie Jarvis will join the fund in September to head up its business development function and assist in expanding its financial adviser network.

Jarvis joins from Australian Unity where she worked since 2020 and most recently held the position of general manager customer and product.

Prior to that, she spent over four years at OnePath as head of strategic accounts and sales strategy, and head of national sales strategy.

Jarvis also previously worked at BT Financial Group as its head of corporate super and spent over two years at MLC as its head of product in the super division.

Aware Super's group executive, member growth Steve Travis said the appointment will accelerate the fund's strategies in the intermediated member market.

"We're excited to welcome Natalie to the Aware Super team, and we're certain her extensive leadership experience in financial services will help us drive several of our key strategies forward," he said.

"In particular, Natalie will play a key role in helping us accelerate our drive to sign on more independent financial advisers to our network, ensuring we're continuing to strengthen our offer as Australia's most helpful super fund."

Travis said the new hire will also be a vital relationship partner for many of the fund's key employers.

"Ensuring that we continue to enhance these relationships and evolve the fund to meet employers' everchanging needs," Travis said.