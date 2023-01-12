Aware Super, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America back Xpansiv

Commodities platform Xpansiv has secured new strategic investors in Bank of America and Goldman Sachs, while Aware Super has deepened its investment.

Xpansiv also announced the closing of a $125 million capital raise designed to fuel continued growth in the firm's service offerings and technology platforms.

Bank of America president of global markets Jim DeMare commented: "Sustainability is part of discussions in boardrooms and with investors. Robust technology, reliable data, and accessible spot markets are crucial to promote liquidity and scale growth in voluntary carbon trading."

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs' head of global market net zero solutions Patrick Street said: "The development of a robust and transparent infrastructure for environmental markets plays a key part in driving energy transition and broader decarbonisation."

"We support Xpansiv's effort to develop market infrastructure and trade advisory services to deliver seamless environmental solutions to companies globally."

Aware Super increased its investment in Xpansiv. The fund noted that international voluntary carbon markets are forecast to grow from the current US$1.5 billion to between US$50 billion by 2030 and up to US$1.5 trillion by 2050.

Aware Super also said that international voluntary carbon markets have the potential to reduce global emissions reduction costs 50% by 2050.

Aware Super associate portfolio manager for direct equities Josh Phillips stated the fund was excited to increase its investment in a transaction which offered strong risk-adjusted returns.

"Aware Super is attracted by Xpansiv's potential to bring efficiencies, trading scale and transparency to the global environmental commodities market which is thriving from the increased demand of corporates striving to meet net zero pledges, lower costs and improve ESG benchmarks," he said.

"We see this investment opportunity as a win for our members' retirement income stream, a win for the communities in which they live, work and retire, and a win for corporates around the world looking for scalable, transparent and sustainable methods to help meet their ESG commitments and net zero emissions pledges."

Xpansiv chief commercial officer Ben Stuart welcomed Aware Super's investment which would further help establish the company as the global liquidity hub for carbon, water, electricity and fuels.

"Investments from institutional investors such as Aware Super reflect the market's confidence in Xpansiv's growth, while highlighting the interest in exposure to a global environmental commodities infrastructure platform that can facilitate the world's increasing supply and demand for carbon offsets," he said.

"With Aware Super's support, we'll continue building products and services to help fuel the ongoing energy transition and promote carbon neutrality, by providing a trusted venue where customers can execute their net zero strategies."