Superannuation
Aware retires VicSuper brand, expands investment menu

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 28 APR 2023   12:37PM

As VicSuper members migrate to Aware Super on May 11, a wider range of investment options will be made available to them.

Aware Super will finally retire the VicSuper brand next month, just shy of its 30th birthday. The brand was retained in the merger with First State Super in 2020 and members were kept in a separate division. Effective May 11, Aware will combine its memberships.

At the same time, Aware Super said it has reviewed its investment menu, introducing several new diversified options.

One such diversified option is High Growth Socially Conscious, which has a growth/defensive split of 88%/12%. This option invests in various asset classes, including Australian and overseas shares, private equity, infrastructure, and property investments, while excluding investments in companies known for highly adverse environmental or social impacts.

Another new diversified offering is the High Growth Indexed option, a passively managed, low-cost option with a growth/defensive split of 88%/12%. This option invests solely in liquid asset classes such as shares, fixed income, and cash.

Similarly, the diversified Balanced Indexed Option is a passively managed, low-cost option with a growth/defensive split of 75%/25%, investing exclusively in liquid asset classes like shares, fixed income, and cash.

Aware Super also created a diversified Conservative option with a growth split of 38%/62% that focuses on a range of defensive and growth assets.

In terms of single asset classes, Aware Super introduced investment options like the Bonds option which invests in a passively managed portfolio of Australian and international fixed income investments, such as government and corporate bonds.

Aware Super also developed a Term Deposit option, a non-unitised offering that provides a fixed rate of return for a specified term.

Meanwhile, Aware Super flagged that it plans to replace some existing investment options with new ones that feature different investment strategies.

Members invested in the Australian Fixed Interest and International Fixed Interest options will transition to the new Bonds investment option. Further, members in the Australian Equities Socially Responsible Investment option will move to the new High Growth Socially Conscious option.

Editor's Choice

Hostplus, IFS adopt 'mass-personalised' advice tool

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:47PM
Iress is rolling out a new tool providing simple, digital financial advice, with Hostplus and Industry Fund Services the first to take it up.

Future Fund trumps market averages

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:45PM
The Future Fund has delivered a positive 1.1% return over the 12 months ending March 2023, surpassing the ASX (0.1%) and S&P500 (-7.7%).

High returns flow from water rights

CHLOE WALKER
As La Niña dries up, local water entitlement deals are flowing in. The esoteric asset, held mainly by irrigators, is seldom known by the investing public, however after three consecutive years of heavy rainfall, many say there's never been a better time to buy water rights.

