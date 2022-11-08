Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

Aware Real Estate welcomes finance lead

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 8 NOV 2022   12:42PM

Tracey Whitby will become Aware Real Estate's head of finance and operations.

Whitby joins from Lincoln Place, an Australian real estate fund manager specialising in the creation, development, management and operation of Land Lease Communities. She has served as its chief financial officer for the past four years.

With Aware Real Estate, Whitby will be responsible for the finance, business operations and governance functions of the fund, reporting to chief executive Michelle McNally.

Whitby will also provide strategic and best practice finance and operational advice during the establishment and growth phase of the platform.

Commenting on the appointment, McNally said: "We are thrilled to have Tracey join our growing team, bringing a broad range of knowledge and experience as we embark on expanding our leadership in the Australian property market to host $7 billion in assets by 2027."

"Tracey's appointment supports our strategy for growth and to solidify our leadership in the affordable housing space through our Essential Worker Housing Program which currently provides 500 apartments across multiple capital cities with a pipeline of another 1200 apartments."

Aware Real Estate was established in June to oversee Aware Super's directly owned local build to rent, industrial and office properties. At the time of its official launch in September, the platform already had about $1.7 billion in assets.

McNally joined Aware Real Estate at its inception, coming over from ISPT where she was general manager of investor solutions, market strategy and engagement overseeing $20 billion in funds under management.

