Executive Appointments

Aviva Investors appoints head of APAC

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 2 NOV 2022   12:18PM

Richard Surrency has been named as Aviva Investors' new head of Asia Pacific.

Based in Singapore, Surrency will report to Aviva's global head of distribution Scott Callander.

Surrency joins from Franklin Templeton, where he served as head of private markets and alternatives in the APAC region, and was a member of its APAC executive committee.

Prior to Franklin Templeton, Richard was chief executive of Algebris Investments (Asia) where he was responsible for the growth of the firm in Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

He has also held senior APAC roles at Morgan Stanley and BNY Mellon.

Commenting on the appointment, Callendar said: "Richard brings over 20 years of experience, exceptional leadership skills and strong relationships with major Asian institutions, including SWFs, pension funds, insurers and GFIs."

"His wealth of experience and expertise will be invaluable in this critical role given the significance, scale and potential growth opportunities in the region."

