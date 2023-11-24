Newspaper icon
AustralianSuper slams Brookfield's Origin Energy bid

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 24 NOV 2023   12:35PM

AustralianSuper has savaged Brookfield and EIG's eleventh-hour bid to acquire Origin Energy, emphatically asserting its intention to oppose a "low-ball" offer for the ASX-listed generator and retailer.

The consortiums revised proposal under the existing Scheme of Arrangement presents an option for institutional investors to reinvest in Origin's Energy Markets business after completion of the Brookfield's acquisition, while maintaining the initially proposed $9.43 per share offer to Origin shareholders as announced earlier this week.

However, if the scheme doesn't receive the necessary majorities approval in an upcoming vote, Brookfield has outlined an alternative transaction.

The plan involves Brookfield purchasing Origin's Energy Markets division, including its Octopus Energy stake for $12.3 billion. Following this, EIG will propose an off-market takeover bid for Origin.

Should the alternative transaction be executed, it's anticipated that Origin shareholders would receive a total cash payment of approximately $9.08 per share.

AustralianSuper quashed the proposal, contending that it substantially undervalues the long-term value of Origin.

"AustralianSuper is resolute the value and future value of Origin is better in the hands of members and other shareholders than a private equity consortium planning to short-change them," the $300 billion super fund said.

The fund added that it believes the ongoing energy transition has "further enhanced" the value of strategic energy transition platforms, such as Origin.

"AustralianSuper is a long-term investor in the Australian economy and is open to providing capital to assist Origin as it prepares to transition over the coming decades, while delivering on our purpose to help members achieve their best financial position in retirement," it said.

"The challenge facing the nation as we work towards net zero by 2050 is not a lack of capital but rather a shortage of good quality investment opportunities."

