Superannuation

AustralianSuper invests $2.5bn in Vantage Data Centers EMEA

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 12 SEP 2023   12:49PM

AustralianSuper has partnered with digital infrastructure investment firm DigitalBridge Group to invest $2.5 billion for a "significant minority stake" in Vantage Data Centers' EMEA division.

The deal is hoped to bolster Vantage EMEA's growth strategy, facilitating the expansion and development of hyperscale data centres across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa to meet surging demand from companies in cloud computing and "big data".

Vantage Data Centers chief executive Sureel Choksi commented: "As data centre demand continues to rapidly increase across EMEA, this investment will fuel Vantage's ability to accelerate the growth of our environmentally friendly, large-scale data centre footprint across the region and further deepen our relationships with customers as we enable them to grow and scale their businesses with reliable, efficient and sustainable data centres."

Following its first "significant venture" into data centres, AustralianSuper's head of infrastructure Nik Kemp said that this investment is the fund's largest infrastructure deal in Europe, providing access to an attractive market that has delivered strong growth and returns in recent years.

"The Vantage EMEA platform is at an exciting point in its history, with a strong pipeline of developments in growing markets across the region," Kemp said.

"We look forward to working with DigitalBridge and Vantage EMEA to continue to support the rapid growth of its customers while also delivering on our purpose to help more than 3.2 million members achieve their best financial position in retirement."

AustralianSuper, with an infrastructure portfolio valued at over $40 billion, has been increasingly eyeing opportunities in the digital infrastructure space.

"The acquisition of this significant minority stake in the Vantage EMEA platform complements our existing digital infrastructure investments and represents an important step for the Fund as we deepen our infrastructure capability in Europe," Kemp added.

Currently, AustralianSuper's major infrastructure investments include WestConnex, Sydney Airport, and the Peel Ports in the UK.

Meanwhile, DigitalBridge senior managing director Jon Mauck said: "We are delighted to welcome AustralianSuper as an investor to EMEA's premier data center platform. Vantage, led by an experienced management team, has a track record of success, and is aligned with the long-term growth of cloud demand and the need for AI infrastructure."

"Digital infrastructure continues to demonstrate its resilience as an asset class, and we look forward to building on our track record as we become a partner of choice to Australian investors seeking to increase their exposure to high-quality digital infrastructure investments."

The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Earlier this month, AustralianSuper also commenced a divestment of the former Kingswood Golf Course site.

The fund acquired the site in 2014, and since then sought planning approval to deliver a major residential and community development.

Following the approval of a new Property Investment Strategy last year, a thorough review of the global real estate portfolio was conducted to ensure alignment with the helping members achieve their best financial position in retirement. The audit revealed several assets, including the former Kingswood Golf Course site, that no longer met the strategy's criteria and was recommended for divestment.

