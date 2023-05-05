AustralianSuper hires investment lead in Europe

AustralianSuper hires investment lead in EuropeBY ELIZABETH FRY | FRIDAY, 5 MAY 2023 12:49PM
AustralianSuper's head of allocation and research is the latest executive to relocate to the asset owner's burgeoning London office.
After eight years working at the $250 billion super fund, Carl Astorri has been appointed head of investments for Europe.
Currently, he is responsible for the performance and process of the strategic asset allocation tilts and tactical asset allocation of AustralianSuper's portfolio across both public and private markets.
Astorri sits on the board of ISPT, the $20 billion property fund set up by Australia's largest pension funds.
He began his career in the Bank of England, first in the wholesale markets supervision division (covering the gilts market) and then as an economist.
After working as head of investment strategy at Barclays Wealth, he joined Coutts to lead the bank's asset allocation strategy. There, he built a team to oversee £35 billion of sterling, euro and dollar multi-asset portfolios for Coutts UK and other banks.
In 2012, Astorri joined Oxford Economics and held the title of head of investor scenario service before moving to Australia's largest superannuation fund.
