Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

AustralianSuper hires investment lead in Europe

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  FRIDAY, 5 MAY 2023   12:49PM

AustralianSuper's head of allocation and research is the latest executive to relocate to the asset owner's burgeoning London office.

After eight years working at the $250 billion super fund, Carl Astorri has been appointed head of investments for Europe.

Currently, he is responsible for the performance and process of the strategic asset allocation tilts and tactical asset allocation of AustralianSuper's portfolio across both public and private markets.

Astorri sits on the board of ISPT, the $20 billion property fund set up by Australia's largest pension funds.

He began his career in the Bank of England, first in the wholesale markets supervision division (covering the gilts market) and then as an economist.

After working as head of investment strategy at Barclays Wealth, he joined Coutts to lead the bank's asset allocation strategy. There, he built a team to oversee £35 billion of sterling, euro and dollar multi-asset portfolios for Coutts UK and other banks.

In 2012, Astorri joined Oxford Economics and held the title of head of investor scenario service before moving to Australia's largest superannuation fund.

Read more: AustralianSuperCarl AstorriCoutts UKBank of EnglandBarclays WealthISPTOxford Economics
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Industry funds gain ground in retirement asset battle: KPMG
Industry fund market share soars: KPMG
Biggest super funds face human rights complaints
RBA appointments prompt debate
Top rated superannuation products in Australia revealed
Review calls for Reserve Bank overhaul
AustralianSuper to decrease premiums
RBA rate rises up in the air: Economists
Global alternatives manager lands down under
Mergers, performance dim super satisfaction: Survey

Editor's Choice

AustralianSuper hires investment lead in Europe

ELIZABETH FRY
AustralianSuper's head of allocation and research is the latest executive to relocate to the asset owner's burgeoning London office.

Industry funds gain ground in retirement asset battle: KPMG

ANDREW MCKEAN
Industry funds are gaining ground in the battle for retirement assets, with their market share increasing 2% between 2021 and 2022, challenging the retail sector's long-standing dominance in pension accounts.

Economic stimulus unlikely in budget: Podcast

CASSANDRA BALDINI
While the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is focused on cooling inflation, it's unlikely the May budget will look to boost the economy, Commonwealth Bank's Gareth Aird tells Financial Standard.

Liontrust, GAM to create $100bn fund manager

KARREN VERGARA
Liontrust Asset Management will acquire Zurich-based GAM to create a nearly $100 billion (£53bn) entity.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
10-11

RI Australia 2023 

MAY
23

Best Practice Forum on ESG 

JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Allison Hill

STATE CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
QIC LIMITED
From a young age, QIC State Investments chief investment officer Allison Hill was enamoured by the world of finance, but it took time to discover her true calling. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.