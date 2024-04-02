AustralianSuper hires data strategy lead

AustralianSuper hires data strategy leadBY ELIZABETH FRY | TUESDAY, 2 APR 2024 12:30PM
AustralianSuper has made a series of new hires, including a head of data strategy, analytics and insights.
Having wrapped up a lecturing gig, Gregory Hill has returned to corporate life as head of data strategy, analytics, and insights at the $300 billion superannuation giant.
Hill joins from Melbourne Business School, where he spent almost 10 years as an adjunct lecturer developing and teaching data and AI courses for the flagship Master of Business Administration degree program.
His last executive role was at ANZ, where he ran data and analytics for the business banking unit.
AustralianSuper also made two other hires recently.
Also arriving at the nation's largest fund is John Carver, appointed senior business planning lead within the strategy team.
Previous roles include KPMG and Investment Trends, where he specialised in operations, strategy development and regulatory response projects for superannuation funds.
Finally, Alix Fraser joins the asset owner as a member resolution manager.
Fraser joins from Insignia Financial where she worked as a trustee claims specialist and for MLC Australia before that.
She earlier worked in insurance at KPMG and OneView and as a senior claims officer at Rest and Sunsuper.
"Welcome to the team, we're thrilled to have you joining us," AustralianSuper posted on social media.
