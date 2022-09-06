Newspaper icon
AustralianSuper breaks into world's top 20 pension funds

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 6 SEP 2022   12:24PM

The superannuation giant has jumped two places in a global survey of pensions and now ranks number 20 with total assets of US$169 billion.

According to annual research conducted by the Thinking Ahead Institute and Pensions & Investments, 15 Australian funds were included in the survey, dropping from 16 in 2020.

WTW Australia director of investments Jonathan Grigg said the prominence of Australian funds within the survey has waned.

"Most Australian funds included fell in the rankings relative to last year, partly due to a weakening Australian dollar over the course of 2021," he explained.

"However, AustralianSuper has bucked this trend, its growth is, in part, due to consolidation within the Australian superannuation industry, with the mega fund a beneficiary of this in terms of increased fund size."

He added that consolidation has intensified because of the Your Future, Your Super reforms.

Future Fund jumped one place to slot 26 with US$147.8 billion total assets, while Aware Super fell seven places to 46 with US$107.5 billion.

Grigg said there is an expectation that Australian funds will come in at higher ends in the future as more mergers occur.

"In 2022, we have already seen Australian Super complete a merger with LUCRF Super, further increasing its scale," he said.

"The flipside to this is that it could also lead to a lower number of Australian funds included in the survey due to mergers. Two of this year's top 100 funds, QSuper and Sunsuper, which have recently merged to form the significantly larger Australian Retirement Trust."

The report further revealed assets under management (AUM) of the top 300 pension funds increased 8.9% to US$23.6 trillion in 2021.

While total AUM has reached record highs the report showed that growth has slowed from 11.5% in 2020 to 8.9% in 2021.

"This was to be expected after a very strong performance in asset markets over 2020. However, the latest performance is enough to take five-year cumulative growth to 50.2% in the period between 2016-2021," it said.

The US now accounts for 39.6% of the top 300 pension fund AUM and has almost half the funds in the ranking, with 148.

Following that the countries with the largest number of pension funds are the United Kingdom with 23, Canada has 18, the Netherlands with 12 and Japan at 11.

Since 2016, a total of 37 new funds have entered the ranking, with the US accounting for the highest net gain 14 funds and Japan the highest net loss of five funds.

During the same period, the UK had a net loss of three funds, while Switzerland had a net gain of three funds.

Read more: SuperannuationJapanAustralian Retirement TrustAware SuperFuture FundJonathan Grigg
AustralianSuper breaks into world's top 20 pension funds

