Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Australian Unity recruits Vanguard veteran

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 7 FEB 2023   12:08PM

Australian Unity has a new executive general manager of operations for its Wealth and Capital Markets platform, recruiting from Vanguard.

Australian Unity named Michael McGavigan as its new executive general manager; he joined the company on February 6.

In his role, McGavigan will endeavour to enhance investor satisfaction and operational capabilities across wealth and capital markets. He'll also be responsible for the platform's information technology, project management, and operational compliance functions, Australian Unity said.

McGavigan has over 35 years' experience in leading and developing global teams in financial services.

Most recently, McGavigan was global head of investment management solution delivery at Vanguard.

He's also held other senior positions at NAB and Perpetual Limited.

Sponsored Video
Get a step ahead of admin

Australian Unity chief executive of Wealth and Capital Markets Esther Kerr-Smith said McGavigan's product management and service delivery experience will be an invaluable asset to the platform.

"Michael joins us during an exciting time for Australian Unity and Wealth & Capital Markets as we implement our long-term growth strategy," Kerr-Smith said.

"His exceptional track record leading large scale transformational business and technology programs will help us embed a culture of innovation across our platform-enabling us to continue improving the delivery of critical services to support our strategic ambitions."

The appointment of the executive general manager of operations position follows changes to Wealth and Capital Markets, including the formation of a specialised social infrastructure business and centralisation of the platform's funds management business.

Read more: Australian UnityCapital MarketsVanguardNABMichael McGaviganEsther Kerr-SmithPerpetual
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Vanguard Super head resigns
ETF industry poised for growth: BetaShares
ASIC commissioner to join Vanguard
Talaria appoints chief operating officer
ASIC proceedings name Pendal board member
Perpetual welcomes Pendal board members
Perpetual names planned post-acquisition executive lineup
Andrew Hagger leaves Tattarang
Separation of ANZ P&I business completes
Perpetual takeover of Pendal progresses

Editor's Choice

AFA, FPA propose merged entity name

KARREN VERGARA
Australia's two peak financial advice associations have flagged the new name of the proposed entity should their merger go ahead.

Australian Unity recruits Vanguard veteran

ANDREW MCKEAN
Australian Unity has a new executive general manager of operations for its Wealth and Capital Markets platform, recruiting from Vanguard.

Private equity still hot: State Street

CHLOE WALKER
Private equity will remain the top alternative asset class for new investment over the next two to three years, according to State Street's latest global survey.

Financial markets brace for gloomy first half

KARREN VERGARA
Analysts warn that the first six months of 2023 will be the toughest for financial markets but expect more positive momentum by the end of the year.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Kristian Fok

CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
CONSTRUCTION & BUILDING UNIONS SUPERANNUATION
Recently celebrating 10 years with the fund, Cbus chief investment officer Kristian Fok breaks down the internalisation strategy that he considers his greatest achievement to date. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.