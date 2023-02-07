Australian Unity recruits Vanguard veteran

Australian Unity has a new executive general manager of operations for its Wealth and Capital Markets platform, recruiting from Vanguard.

Australian Unity named Michael McGavigan as its new executive general manager; he joined the company on February 6.

In his role, McGavigan will endeavour to enhance investor satisfaction and operational capabilities across wealth and capital markets. He'll also be responsible for the platform's information technology, project management, and operational compliance functions, Australian Unity said.

McGavigan has over 35 years' experience in leading and developing global teams in financial services.

Most recently, McGavigan was global head of investment management solution delivery at Vanguard.

He's also held other senior positions at NAB and Perpetual Limited.

Australian Unity chief executive of Wealth and Capital Markets Esther Kerr-Smith said McGavigan's product management and service delivery experience will be an invaluable asset to the platform.

"Michael joins us during an exciting time for Australian Unity and Wealth & Capital Markets as we implement our long-term growth strategy," Kerr-Smith said.

"His exceptional track record leading large scale transformational business and technology programs will help us embed a culture of innovation across our platform-enabling us to continue improving the delivery of critical services to support our strategic ambitions."

The appointment of the executive general manager of operations position follows changes to Wealth and Capital Markets, including the formation of a specialised social infrastructure business and centralisation of the platform's funds management business.