Australian Retirement Trust hires Tim Unger

Australian Retirement Trust has added former Willis Towers Watson sustainable investments lead Tim Unger to its team.

Unger has been appointed as senior portfolio manager within the sustainable investments team.

The appointment follows ART's recent decision to expand its sustainable investments team by eight, enhancing its focus on sustainable investing across its $260 billion portfolio.

ART's head of sustainable investments Nicole Bradford is excited to welcome Unger to the expanding team.

"Tim's talents and expertise will be a great asset to the team. He will be instrumental in driving several strategic priorities forward, including our Net Zero 2050 Roadmap" she said.

Binu Kapoor has also joined the team as a portfolio analyst, arriving from Sustainalytics, where she was manager of ESG advisory for Asia Pacific.

"Our focus is to continue to hire talented people with diverse experience across our multiple locations. Binu brings different skills to the team and will help support our growing stewardship function.

The high-profile Unger joined WTW in 2001 and was appointed Australia's head of sustainable investments in 2021.

He had been an integral part of the Australian leadership team, as well as an advocate for incorporating ESG principles into investment strategies and frameworks.

During his time there, he worked in several different roles, including manager research, portfolio construction, client consulting, and more recently, sustainable investment.

Unger was also previously a member of Willis Towers Watson's investment think-tank, the Thinking Ahead Group, which advocates incorporating ESG principles into investment strategies and frameworks.

Before her two years with Morningstar, Kapoor worked at Sustaino Metric as its ESG research lead.

Earlier, she was part of Evalueserve's offshore ESG research and benchmarking team with a major sustainability index provider.

Just yesterday ART announced its chief executive, Bernard Reilly, will depart in February 2024.