Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Australian Retirement Trust hires Tim Unger

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  FRIDAY, 8 SEP 2023   12:45PM

Australian Retirement Trust has added former Willis Towers Watson sustainable investments lead Tim Unger to its team.

Unger has been appointed as senior portfolio manager within the sustainable investments team.

The appointment follows ART's recent decision to expand its sustainable investments team by eight, enhancing its focus on sustainable investing across its $260 billion portfolio.

ART's head of sustainable investments Nicole Bradford is excited to welcome Unger to the expanding team.

"Tim's talents and expertise will be a great asset to the team. He will be instrumental in driving several strategic priorities forward, including our Net Zero 2050 Roadmap" she said.

Binu Kapoor has also joined the team as a portfolio analyst, arriving from Sustainalytics, where she was manager of ESG advisory for Asia Pacific.

Sponsored Video
Discover Generation Life: market leading investment provider

"Our focus is to continue to hire talented people with diverse experience across our multiple locations. Binu brings different skills to the team and will help support our growing stewardship function.

The high-profile Unger joined WTW in 2001 and was appointed Australia's head of sustainable investments in 2021.

He had been an integral part of the Australian leadership team, as well as an advocate for incorporating ESG principles into investment strategies and frameworks.

During his time there, he worked in several different roles, including manager research, portfolio construction, client consulting, and more recently, sustainable investment.

Unger was also previously a member of Willis Towers Watson's investment think-tank, the Thinking Ahead Group, which advocates incorporating ESG principles into investment strategies and frameworks.

Before her two years with Morningstar, Kapoor worked at Sustaino Metric as its ESG research lead.

Earlier, she was part of Evalueserve's offshore ESG research and benchmarking team with a major sustainability index provider.

Just yesterday ART announced its chief executive, Bernard Reilly, will depart in February 2024.

Read more: ARTTim UngerAustralian Retirement TrustWillis Towers WatsonBinu KapoorBernard ReillyNicole BradfordSustaino MetricThinking Ahead Group
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Australian Retirement Trust hunts new chief executive
ART, AvSuper closer to merging
Australian Retirement Trust completes Woolworths, Endeavour merger
Tim Unger quits Willis Towers Watson
Super funds taking on the climate crisis
Willis Towers Watson buys funds from advice group
The evolution of governance structures
Unlisted asset valuation flaws complicate comparison
legalsuper chief operating officer exits
BT names platform strategy lead

Editor's Choice

Funds SA selects new chief executive

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:50PM
Seven months on from announcing Jo Townsend's intention to step down from the top job, Funds SA has appointed her successor.

Former van Eyk chief cops permanent ban

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:22PM
The former chief of van Eyk Research Mark Thomas has copped a permanent ban from working in financial services by the corporate regulator.

Experience pathway enshrined in legislation

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:20PM
The highly anticipated legislation that recognises veteran financial advisers as professionals and exempts them from undertaking further qualifications has passed both houses of parliament.

Some explanations have missed the mark: Lowe

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:17PM
Outgoing Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) governor Philip Lowe has spoken of the difficulty of navigating his tenure in an era dominated by social media and clickbait, and said he remains confident the bank's decisions supported the population's economic prosperity.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
14

Best Practice Forum on Managed Accounts & Model Portfolios 

OCT
26

Best Practice Forum on Retirement Income 

NOV
9

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
4-15

Best of Breed Global Research and Investment Program for Research Managers (BOB) 

SEP
20-21

Investment Operations Challenges 2023 Hybrid Conference 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Vincent Scully

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
LIFESHERPA PTY LTD
Vince Scully established Life Sherpa 10 years ago to democratise financial advice. With finfluencer heavyweights in his corner, the founder and chief executive just might have found the right formula to make financial advice affordable and accessible to those who need it most. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.