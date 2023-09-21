Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

Australian Retirement Trust deputy CIO to go

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 21 SEP 2023   12:41PM

Just weeks after announcing its chief executive is set to depart, Australian Retirement Trust's deputy chief investment officer is now following suit.

The $260 billion super fund has confirmed Charles Woodhouse is leaving the fund for another role.

Woodhouse has served as deputy chief investment officer since the creation of Australian Retirement Trust in February 2022. Prior, he was chief investment officer of QSuper for just over two years, following a promotion from head of funds management - the role he took on when joining the super fund in 2009. He also served as acting chief executive of the fund in the lead up to its merger with Sunsuper.

In a statement, ART said Woodhouse has resigned to take up another opportunity.

"Over his 15 years at QSuper and Australian Retirement Trust, Charles has been a valued leader who has demonstrated a clear commitment to our members," ART chief investment officer Ian Patrick said.

"We wish Charles all the best with his next role."

The fund's investment team now comprises Patrick, head of investment strategy Andrew Fisher, head of capital markets Herbert Chang, head of sustainable investment Nicole Bradford, head of global real assets Michael Weaver, head of private corporate assets Elizabeth Kumaru, and head of public markers Greg Barnes.

Woodhouse will finish up with ART at the end of the month. His decision to do so comes just two weeks after Bernard Reilly flagged he will leave in February 2024, saying he felt the time was right.

"This is an exciting time, as Australian Retirement Trust enters its next chapter as one of Australia's leading superannuation funds, I'm excited to continue watching the fund grow as one of its members," Reilly said at the time.

