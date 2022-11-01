Australian housing slump marches on

After surging 28.6% between the pandemic low in September 2020 to a high in April, national property prices have fallen 6%, said AMP chief economist Shane Oliver.

"The key drivers of the downturn remain: poor affordability, rising mortgage rates, some rise in new listings, a rotation in household spending from goods, cost of living pressures, and a collapse in homebuyer confidence," Oliver said.

Though, he argued the biggest driver of the slump is rising mortgage rates.

"The surge in fixed mortgage rates and then variable rates has substantially reduced the amount new home buyers can borrow and hence their capacity to pay for a home," Oliver said.

Oliver noted that the current decline in average property prices was the fastest paced downturn on CoreLogic records going back to 1980.

"The rapidity of the decline in home prices this time around likely reflects the de facto tightening that started with rising fixed mortgage rates a year ago, the speed of Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cash rate hikes and heightened household sensitivity to rising interest rates flowing from much higher debt levels now along with the extent of the prior boom," he said.

Meanwhile, according to CoreLogic, the contagion of price falls has spread from Sydney and Melbourne, the geographic scope of Australia's housing downturn broadening to every capital city, and most regional areas.

Across capital cities the month-on-month decline ranged from a 2% fall in Brisbane to -0.2% in Perth.

Regional areas didn't fare much better, with monthly falls of more than 1% recorded in NSW (-1.7%), Victoria (-1.4%), and Queensland (-1.3%).

Commenting on the data, CoreLogic's research director Tim Lawless said it's probably too early to claim the worst of the decline phase is over.

"Despite the easing in the pace of decline, with Australian borrowers facing the double whammy of further interest rate hikes along with persistently high and rising inflation, there is a genuine risk we could see the rate of decline re-accelerate as interest rates rise further and household balance sheets become more thinly stretched," Lawless said.

"To-date, the housing downturn has remained orderly, at least in the context of the significant upswing in values. This is supported by a below-average flow of new listings that is keeping overall inventory levels contained. There's also tight labour market conditions, an accrual of borrower savings and a larger than normal cohort of fixed interest rate borrowers, who have so far been insulated from the rapid rise in interest rates."

Still, housing values across most of the broad regions remain well above pre-Covid levels, implying most homeowners remain in a positive valuation position relative to their purchase price.

Similarly, Oliver highlighted that the average home price levels have still only seen a flick off the top after a huge boom whereby national average prices gained 28.6%.

Going forward, Oliver expects the national average property prices to fall further over the next nine to 12 months as rate hikes continue to flow through and economic conditions deteriorate through next year.

The full impact of variable rate hikes to date has yet to fully felt as it takes two-three months for RBA hikes to show up in actual mortgage payments, plus there are still more rate hikes to come, he said.

"Two thirds of the 40% of households with a mortgage on fixed rates will see their mortgage rate reset from around 2% to around 6% by the end of next year resulting in a sharp rise in mortgage stress," Oliver commented.

"Economic conditions are set to deteriorate though next year as weaker global growth and rate hikes lead to slower growth locally and rising unemployment.

"This combination will result in a further weakening in home buyer demand and a potential increase in supply as some financially stressed homeowners are forced to sell."

As a result, there's a high risk that the rate of decline could reaccelerate next year, he added.