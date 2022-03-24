Australia more worried about inflation: Nuveen

Australian institutional investors are more concerned about inflation than their global counterparts, according to a new survey.

Nuveen's second annual EQuilibrium Global Institutional Investor Study revealed similarities in the views and responses of investors across regions, but also highlighted areas in which Australian investors hold differing views.

One such area is inflation, with 84% of APAC public/government plans and 73% of Australian institutional investors saying they are actively looking to mitigate inflation risk. Globally, 61% of investors are looking to mitigate inflation risk.

"Investors in Australia and globally are concerned about fast-changing conditions in world markets and challenges in areas as broad-ranging as extreme weather, uncertainty around interest rates and inflation, the disruptive impact of Covid, and wider recognition of social inequality," Nuveen managing director and head of Australia Andrew Kleinig said.

"The survey shows there are many similarities in the thinking of Australian institutional investors compared with investors in the US and Europe, but it also highlights areas in which Australian investors' views and preferences differ from those of their global peers."

With yields still low in traditional fixed income, 62% of institutional investors the world over are looking to alternative credit.

Nuveen reported that private credit saw the biggest year-over-year increase in the percentage of asset owners who hold the asset class.

Now, 72% of those surveyed hold private credit, compared with 62% in 2020, and 31% say they plan to increase assets over the next two years.

Among investors looking to increase their allocations to private credit, the most popular private credit investments were senior middle market debt (53%); infrastructure debt (45%) and real estate debt (38%).

Australian investors were also interested in opportunistic private credit, with 60% expressing a preference for this asset type, compared with 35% of investors globally.

"Australian investors are casting their nets wide in identifying opportunities for yield. Certain private credit is attractive to investors in Australia and overseas given the relatively higher spreads over public markets along with inflation protection via floating rates and covenant protection, yet generally exhibiting lower volatility relative to public markets," Kleinig said.