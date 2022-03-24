NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Australia more worried about inflation: Nuveen

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 24 MAR 2022   12:22PM

Australian institutional investors are more concerned about inflation than their global counterparts, according to a new survey.

Nuveen's second annual EQuilibrium Global Institutional Investor Study revealed similarities in the views and responses of investors across regions, but also highlighted areas in which Australian investors hold differing views.

One such area is inflation, with 84% of APAC public/government plans and 73% of Australian institutional investors saying they are actively looking to mitigate inflation risk. Globally, 61% of investors are looking to mitigate inflation risk.

"Investors in Australia and globally are concerned about fast-changing conditions in world markets and challenges in areas as broad-ranging as extreme weather, uncertainty around interest rates and inflation, the disruptive impact of Covid, and wider recognition of social inequality," Nuveen managing director and head of Australia Andrew Kleinig said.

"The survey shows there are many similarities in the thinking of Australian institutional investors compared with investors in the US and Europe, but it also highlights areas in which Australian investors' views and preferences differ from those of their global peers."

With yields still low in traditional fixed income, 62% of institutional investors the world over are looking to alternative credit.

Sponsored Video
One of New Zealand's best, now available in Australia.

Nuveen reported that private credit saw the biggest year-over-year increase in the percentage of asset owners who hold the asset class.

Now, 72% of those surveyed hold private credit, compared with 62% in 2020, and 31% say they plan to increase assets over the next two years.

Among investors looking to increase their allocations to private credit, the most popular private credit investments were senior middle market debt (53%); infrastructure debt (45%) and real estate debt (38%).

Australian investors were also interested in opportunistic private credit, with 60% expressing a preference for this asset type, compared with 35% of investors globally.

"Australian investors are casting their nets wide in identifying opportunities for yield. Certain private credit is attractive to investors in Australia and overseas given the relatively higher spreads over public markets along with inflation protection via floating rates and covenant protection, yet generally exhibiting lower volatility relative to public markets," Kleinig said.

Read more: NuveenAndrew KleinigEQuilibrium Global Institutional Investor Study
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

TIAA commits to net zero
Nuveen APAC lead exits
Instos seek unique alternatives
Nuveen drives global ESG capabilities
Nuveen bolsters APAC team
Global asset managers sign responsible firearms framework
Global property manager appoints Aussie asset management lead
Global fund manager promotes, restructures European unit
Responsible investment continues to gain acceptance among investors
TH Real Estate expands Australian operations

Editor's Choice

Practice valuations to normalise: Report

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:38PM
Financial advice practice valuations are expected to regulate this year and will continue to trade at a premium, so long as financing terms remain favourable.

Equity Trustees wins Hejaz mandate

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:32PM
Hejaz Asset Management has appointed Equity Trustees as responsible entity of three new Sharia-compliant funds.

Mercer promotes three to partner

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:21PM
Mercer has promoted three in the Pacific region to partner level.

UniSuper makes venture capital play

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:20PM
UniSuper, the $106 billion industry fund, has made an investment with a venture capital fund manager.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Cloe Reece
Chief Risk Officer
ClearView
Marisa Broome
Principal
wealthadvice.com.au
Paul Tynan
Chief Executive Officer
Connect Financial Service Brokers
Con Koromilas
Head of Wholesale Sales
abrdn Australia Ltd

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Jim McKay

MANAGING DIRECTOR
WARAKIRRI ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
From Hobart to Melbourne and across the nation, Warakirri Asset Management managing director Jim McKay is sowing the seeds and reaping the rewards of Australia's prosperous agricultural industry. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.