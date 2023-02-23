Australia leads the way in pension system sustainability: ASFA

Australia's sustainable pension expenditure stands out from other advanced economies' retirement income systems, an ASFA report says.

ASFA's Cost of pensions across advanced economies report said Australia's government pension expenditure is relatively low and expected to decline from 2.6% to 2.1% of GDP by 2060.

Oppositely, many OECD retirement income systems have poor system design, population ageing, and elevated inflation imperilling long-term sustainability. The average OECD government spend on pension payments will rise from 9% to 14% of GDP over the next four decades.

"Globally, pressures on fiscal sustainability are building and many countries in the OECD face politically challenging reforms to repair their retirement systems," ASFA chief executive Martin Fahy said.

"In contrast, Australia's retirement system is well placed to face challenges to fiscal sustainability, due in large part to high levels of private superannuation savings helping to reduce government pension spending."

But ASFA report emphasised that the sustainability of Australia's retirement income system is supported by several factors, not just tax concessions.

The sustainability of Australia's retirement income system is supported by it having a higher retirement age compared to other OECD nations. Additionally, Australia's flat rate age pension is targeted towards retirees with lower private income/assets, the report said.

Meanwhile, global pressures on fiscal sustainability are mounting.

According to the report, the proportion of the population aged 65 and over is expected to increase significantly from 17% to 27% for OECD nations over the next 30 years, leading to a decline in the proportion of individuals in the typical working age range and an increase in the number of people who are of retirement age, and older.

This demographic shift poses a significant challenge to the sustainability of retirement income systems in OECD countries, highlighting the need for innovative solutions to support the aging population. The report recommends that these countries make changes to their current policy settings; specifically, reducing pension payments and tightening eligibility criteria, the report said.

Interestingly, countries where spending is expected to increase relative to GDP include, Canada, Germany, New Zealand, the UK, and the US. Conversely, Australia's superannuation system is maturing, with the superannuation guarantee (SG) contribution rate scheduled to reach 12% in 2025.

"Australia's unique defined contribution (DC) super system is arguably the best in the world," Fahy said.

"At a time when most advanced economies are grappling with the fiscal burden of the age pension, Australia's will continue to be among the lowest of our OECD peers."