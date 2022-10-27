Newspaper icon
Australia among top 10 financially inclusive markets: Research

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 27 OCT 2022   12:30PM

Australia has been ranked the seventh most financially inclusive market out of 42 around the globe.

Principal Financial Group's Global Financial Inclusion Index, conducted by the Centre for Economics and Business Research, is built around three pillars - government, financial system, and employer support.

The data revealed Australia came in second for financial system support, 10th for government support, and 31st for employer support.

For the financial system support pillar, Australia is third for borrowers' and lenders' protection rights, sixth for presence and quality of fintechs, seventh for access to bank accounts, and ninth for real-time transactions.

Australia was ranked 14th for employer support when it came to employee and retirement contributions, however, fell to 36th when assessed on the provision of guidance and support around financial issues.

Finally, Australia sat at 37th for both employee insurance schemes, and employer pay initiatives.

Singapore was rated the world's most financially inclusive market, alongside the US, Sweden, Hong Kong, and Finland.

Latin America and sub-Saharan Africa ranked towards the lower end when it came to financial inclusion, this was largely driven by weaker scores in government support.

The report said markets that received strong support from the government and the financial system, usually developed economies, tended to provide lower levels of employer support.

While markets that have stronger employer support scores, usually emerging economies, tend to have lower scores in the government and financial system pillars. Although it added there are notable exceptions to this.

In general, developed economies tended to sit higher on the Index, and emerging and developing economies fell toward the lower end.

The findings suggested financial inclusion may be a powerful indicator of next-generation capital wealth markets and found a correlation between high-scoring countries performing well in other social factors.

"The Index provides a data-driven, horizontal view for developed and emerging markets to learn from each other when it comes to fostering a financially inclusive citizenry," Centre for Economics and Business Research head of forecasting and thought leadership Kay Neufeld said.

"We tracked the Index against metrics that follow some of the most significant trends facing society today - like food insecurity and climate change - and recognised a clear relationship between financial inclusion and those factors that contribute to a successful society."

Read more: USAustraliaBusiness ResearchCentre for EconomicsGlobal Financial Inclusion IndexFinlandHong KongKay NeufeldLatin AmericaPrincipal Financial GroupSingaporesub-Saharan AfricaSweden
