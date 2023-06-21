Aussie small caps, property funds in the red

Australian small cap and property investors experienced a rough 12 months of disappointing performance as macroeconomic conditions batter returns that ended up well in the red.

Rainmaker's Wholesale managed funds April report shows that the property sector returned -10% p.a. on a median basis amid a tightening market.

Many wholesale property managed funds and exchange-traded funds suffered negative double-digit returns, including Atlas' High Income Property Fund (-13.1% p.a.), UBS CBRE's Global Property Securities Fund (-18.2% p.a.), Charter Hall's Maxim Property Securities Fund (-15.7% p.a.) and Ironbark's Paladin Property Securities Fund (-13.4% p.a.).

Lendlease's Australian Prime Property Industrial Fund was a standout for the period, achieving 11.6% p.a. on a one-year basis and outpacing its peers on a three-year term at 20.6% p.a.

The small cap Australian equities sector also had a difficult 12 months, returning -7.1% p.a. on a median basis. The sector's corresponding index didn't fare well either, returning -9.4% p.a. over the period.

SGH's Emerging Companies Fund (-27.3% p.a.) was one of the worst performers among its competitors, as was First Sentier's Wholesale Developing Companies Fund (-18.6% p.a.) and Ausbil's Microcap Fund (-18.3% p.a.).

The Spheria Australian Microcap Fund on the other hand, returned 33.9% p.a., to top the leagues table on a three-year basis.

The fund comprises 80%-100% Australian and New Zealand equities and 0-20% cash and cash equivalents. Some of its star performers are Appen, Mader Group, Supply Network, Bravura and Ainsworth Games Technology.

Not far behind Spheria was Ausbil's Australian Small Cap Fund, which handed in 31.2% p.a. for the three-year period. Perpetual's Pure Microcap Fund came in third place with 27% p.a., also for three years.

Out of all the asset classes, large cap international equities was the top performer over the 12-month period by a long shot with 12% p.a.

Zurich's Global Thematic Share Fund and Unhedged Global Thematic Share Fund were some of the best performers, each achieving over 22% p.a.

The other sectors - credit (2.9% p.a.), emerging market equities (2.6% p.a.), ESG (2.1% p.a.), diversified growth (2.5% p.a.) and Australian income equities (2.4% p.a.) - turned in positive returns on a median basis.

This article was updated at 4pm to reflect the correct time horizon for the small cap funds.