Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Aussie ETF industry hits $177.5bn

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 16 JAN 2024   12:18PM

The local ETF industry ended 2023 at an all-time high, with a total industry market capitalisation of $177.5 billion, setting it up to exceed $200 billion this year.

According to Betashares' latest Australian ETF Review, the industry saw 33% growth year-on-year.

It recorded its highest annual funds under management increase in 2023, growing by $43.7 billion, with $15.0 billion in new inflows. This is compared to $13.5 billion in net inflows in 2022.

What's more, 2023 was the biggest year on record for product launches, with 56 new ETFs launched on Australian exchanges, up from 51 the year prior.

"In what is certainly an accelerating trend, a large proportion of the new launches in 2023 were active ETFs (46 or 26 funds) with the majority of these launches being via the creation of traded classes of existing unlisted funds, which we call conversions," Betashares chief commercial officer Ilan Israelstam said.

There are now 94 active ETFs trading on Australian exchanges with a total of about $35 billion of funds under management (FUM).

Sponsored Video
Discover two wrap solutions on one easy-to-use platform

However, Israelstam said most of these assets come from existing FUM that has been 'converted' to the exchange via the 'open class' structure, with only $9.5 billion currently held on CHESS.

"We expect continued growth of this category, but to date, we haven't seen true widespread adoption 'on exchange' of ETFs," Israelstam noted.

When it comes to product categories, the report stated fixed income ETFs were most favoured by investors, with  net inflows of $5.3 billion, up from $3.6 billion in 2022.

Australian shares ETFs were the second most popular category with $5.2 billion in flows, compared to $4.4 billion in 2022, and international equities followed with $2.9 billion of net inflows versus $3.3 billion in 2022.

Israelstam said since the launch of the Australian ETF industry in 2001, culminative net flows in the Australian unlisted managed funds industry are now negative.

"This clear investor preference for ETFs, plus the increasing 'conversion' activity we're seeing of unlisted managed funds into active ETFs, represents a significant 'changing of the guard' in the Australian asset management industry," he said.

Looking to the future, Israelstam said the industry will continue to benefit from increased investor adoption and inflows combined with positive markets.

"As such, we forecast total industry FUM at end 2024 to exceed $200 billion and could reach as high as $220 billion depending on market conditions," he said.

Read more: BetasharesIlan Israelstam
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Bitcoin ETFs given green light by US regulator
Betashares launches 'industry first' bond funds
HUB24 unveils new offering for lower balance clients
Betashares launches currency-hedged FTSE 100 ETF
Betashares launches investment platform, targets retail investors
Best and worst ETFs of past 12 months
Betashares carves slice of superannuation pie
VanEck to launch three fixed income ETFs
Betashares expands fixed income range
CommSec launches global share trading platform

Editor's Choice

JANA wins another NFP mandate

KARREN VERGARA
Investment consultant JANA has scored a mandate from a charitable organisation that is the steward of some $1.6 billion in assets.

Zenith welcomes group head of product

CHLOE WALKER
Zenith Investment Partners (Zenith) has appointed Matt Warren to the newly created role of group head of product.

HUB24 sets sights on $100bn FUA

KARREN VERGARA
HUB24 is confident that it is on track to reach a $100 billion funds under administration milestone in 2025.

Treasury releases climate disclosure draft legislation

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
Super funds with more than $5 billion in assets under management will have to report on the financial impacts of climate change from 1 July 2026, according to mandatory climate risk reporting legislation proposed by government.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
14

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Natalie Previtera

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
NGS SUPER
NGS Super chief executive Natalie Previtera is driven by a profound passion for both education and superannuation. At the helm of a fund dedicated to both, she is committed to assisting Australians on their retirement journey. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2024 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.