Atrium hires abrdn wholesale lead

After nearly 13 years at abrdn as head of wholesale distribution, Laura Mitchell has landed at Atrium Investment Management.

She joined the asset manager as a graduate business analyst in 2011 before being promoted to business development adviser and finally a director last year.

In 2017, Mitchell did a stint on the Financial Services Council committee.

Atrium head of client investment services David Dix welcomed Mitchell to Atrium.

"Laura joins Atrium as a sales manager, where she will work with myself and our client investment solutions team, to respond to the increasing adviser and investor demand for our risk-targeted, multi-asset solutions," he said.

"Expanding our team is crucial as we strive to meet the growing demands of advisers and investors in 2023."

Dix added that Mitchell will help advisers and their clients understand our risk-targeted investment approach, which aims to ensure that portfolios take the right amount of risk - not too much or too little - and how it may be able to help deliver more predictable returns.

"In the current inflationary environment, we see more clients seeking this type of investment strategy," he said.

Mitchell's departure follows the handover of arbdn's Australian equities business to SG Hiscock.

In March, the asset manager terminated five funds as part of the consolidation of the local business, key to which is its recent partnership with SG Hiscock.

The restructuring also saw abrdn's head of Australian equities Michelle Lopez jumped to Pie Funds as head of Australasian equities and a portfolio manager.

Lopez ran the local equities team for nearly four years after being promoted from deputy head in 2019. She had been with the firm for 18 years.