ATO recoups $684m in unpaid super

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 15 NOV 2023   12:37PM

The ATO has recouped and distributed $684 million in unpaid superannuation entitlements to funds and individuals, while also raising over $1.3 billion in super guarantee charge liabilities through compliance actions in the 2022-23 financial year.

During the year, the ATO completed around 14,000 superannuation guarantee (SG) audit cases, coupled with the issuance of 134,000 reminders, which collectively unearthed over $685 million in liabilities, including penalties.

The tax office also saw 56,000 employers voluntarily disclose $445 million in liabilities, demonstrable of an increased awareness of their superannuation obligations.

ATO deputy commissioner Emma Rosenzweig said that while most employers are doing the right thing, the tax office remains firmly committed to addressing non-compliance with SG obligations.

"Super belongs to employees for their future retirement savings and we do everything we can to ensure Australia's hard-working employees are receiving their lawful entitlements from their employers," Rosenzweig said.

"Unpaid super not only affects employees' entitlements but it also raises other red flags that a business may not be viable. If you're an employer who is struggling to pay super, we recommend you reach out to us or your registered tax professional quickly to help avoid getting into a situation you can't resolve."

In a statement, the ATO emphasised its commitment to assisting employers adhere to their superannuation obligations.

"We know that mistakes can happen, but it's our responsibility to ensure a level playing field for all businesses," Rosenzweig said.

"The sooner we know about unpaid super, the greater chance we have to recover it and work with the employer to get them back on track."

Meanwhile, Rosenzweig advised employees to check their super fund for the latest account updates and urged them to contact the ATO promptly if they suspect any discrepancies in their payments.

"We encourage employees to get in touch with us as soon as possible if they believe they aren't being paid their eligible super," she said.

"We review and respond to every notification of unpaid super received from an employee."

