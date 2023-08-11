ASX-listed firms partner for financial education

TIP Group and Clime Investment Management have joined forces to provide a financial education program that utilises the expertise of financial advisers.

The two ASX-listed firms launched My Financial Fitness, which provides subscribers with online content and monthly webinars led by experienced professionals, offering subjects ranging from investor behaviour to investing fundamentals.

Modules include accumulation strategies across different life stages, cashflow management, and retirement strategies. Users will also have access in real-time to advice professionals.

"The joint venture will leverage TIP Group's history in investor education and Clime's long commitment to helping clients understand and manage their wealth," TIP Group chief executive Andrew Coleman said.

"Many people make financial mistakes despite the available information because it is difficult to apply to your own specific circumstances. Financial advisers fill that gap but rising costs and compliance have taken this option away from many people."

According to ASIC estimates, some 33% of young Australians listen to finfluencers for financial advice.

"We need new ways of educating Australians to improve their financial literacy and confidence. Helping plan for their future is too important a goal to just ignore," Clime chief executive Annick Donat said.

"The aim of My Financial Fitness will be to bring qualified, professional advisers into a forum that is more accessible for everyday Australians," said Coleman.

Donat said the program will be a way of helping Australians gain access to high-quality information and hear from professional financial advisers, along with other industry experts, enabling them to make informed decisions about their future.

"When we first discussed this initiative with TIP Group, we saw an alignment in how we want to support Australians with financial knowledge; it made sense to pool our expertise and technology solutions to collaborate on My Financial Fitness," Donat said.