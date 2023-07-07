ASX consultation: Time to say goodbye to mFund?

The ASX has started a consultation process concerning the potential wind-down and closure of mFund.

The market operator is seeking feedback from industry stakeholders on their preferences for transacting in managed funds via the ASX, and the proposed process for phasing out the mFund settlement service.

Launched in 2014, mFund was conceived to simplify the way investors accessed unlisted managed funds, while simultaneously broadening fund managers distribution networks and offering brokers a broader range of products. However, since its inception, mFund has only amassed $1.6 billion in funds under management (FUM) across 228 funds.

mFund growth has been stunted by a lack of new settlement participants connecting to the service, coupled with the reluctance of existing participants to improve platform functionality.

Other industry trends, such as the increasing adoption of ETPs by retail investors and financial advisers, the entry of managed fund transactions services like Calastone and Clearstream into the Australian market, and regulatory disparities in the Design and Distribution Obligations (DDO) between unlisted funds and ETPs, have all contributed to the reassessment of mFund's viability.

Regardless of these challenges, several factors suggest the need for ongoing support for mFund, including lower barriers to entry for managers to have an unlisted managed funds product admitted to the ASX, greater operational flexibility at a fund level compared to other structures, and the ability to implement a wide variety of different underlying assert classes, securities, and investment strategies within the structure.

Nevertheless, given the current state of play, ASX sees a strong case for phasing out and ultimately closing mFund. To ensure minimal disruption to issuers, investors, and participants, ASX has outlined an indicative four-stage wind-down process spanning an estimated 16 months.

The first stage, projected to last between one to three months, would limit the expansion of the mFund service. In the second stage, which could take up to one year, mFund holdings would be converted to direct ownership, and funds would be gradually removed from the service. The third and final stages would involve the completion of legal and operational work to permanently close the mFund service, a process expected to take an additional one to three months.

ASX will prepare a response to the consultation, summarising all feedback and outlining its verdict later in 2023.

When the consultation was first flagged, the ASX noted that, in comparison to mFunds, ETFs have gained about $136 billion across 283 products.