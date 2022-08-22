Assets under custody take a hit: ACSA

Total assets under custody in Australia dropped by more than 8% in the six months to June end, with some custodians seeing declines of more than 10%.

The latest data from the Australian Custodial Services Association shows total assets under custody now sit at $4.3 trillion, reflecting difficult markets and adjustments to methodologies for some ACSA members. It also reflects increased consolidation of custody mandates, the association pointed out.

Assets held on behalf of Australian investors fell 7.1% while assets held on behalf of offshore investors dropped 10.3%. Those held within Australia on behalf of offshore investors dropped 10.1%.

J.P. Morgan retains the top spot, despite an 11.4% decline in assets. It now has $983 billion in total under custody for Australian investors.

Meanwhile, Northern Trust is in second place with $679.3 billion, down 6.9%. Citigroup is third but saw the largest overall drop in assets, declining 17.5% to $678.8 billion.

State Street and NAB Asset Servicing round out the top five with $625.4 billion and $509.4 billion, respectively. They both also saw declines of more than 10%.

For the first time the data has captured Apex Group, which sits in 10th place with $25.8 billion.

"Relative movements of ACSA member data in the June report also reflect consolidation of custody mandates in many cases," ACSA chief executive David Travers said.

"Looking ahead, ACSA members will continue to focus on their response to changing regulatory data reporting requirements, their evolving role in supporting institutional involvement in digital assets including cryptocurrencies, and the implementation of the ASX's DLT-based replacement for CHESS.

"Innovation, digital asset evolution and standards will be critical to achieving efficiency in custody and investment administration "

He added that the association remains well placed to address the opportunities and challenges in the coming year.