Assets under custody stagnant: Data

Total assets under custody in Australia have seen marginal growth in the six months to December end, however they've barely budged since last year.

The latest data from the Australian Custodial Services Association (ACSA) showed total assets under custody now sit at $4.3 trillion.

The update revealed assets are up 0.6% for the same six months, however there's been no major movement since last August.

Assets held on behalf of Australian investors fell by 0.5%, while offshore assets held increased by 3.0%.

Meanwhile, assets held in Australia on behalf of offshore investors increased by 3.3% to $1.8 trillion.

Total assets under administration increased by 3.2% to $5.1 trillion.

J.P. Morgan remains in first place and saw a 3.3% increase in assets. It now has over $1 trillion in total assets under custody for Australian investors.

Northern Trust retained second place with a 5.7% increase; it now has $718.2 billion. Citigroup also retained its spot in third and saw a 2.2% increase, taking it to $693.6 billion.

State Street took a 4.8% hit, decreasing its assets to $595.6 billion, while NAB saw a small climb of 0.4% to $511.4 billion. In November 2022, NAB confirmed it would close its asset servicing business, citing continued mandate losses.

The largest drop came from HSBC, which ranked seventh in Australia for its assets under custody.

In the six months to December 2022, HSBC's total assets dropped 13.1% to $197.1 billion from $171.3 billion. It started 2022 with $219.7 billion.

In January, HSBC announced its partnership with Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees (AIST) as it looks to expand its services in the Australian superannuation sector.

According to the ACSA data, asset servicing providers in Australia settled 12.3 million trades in the six months to 31 December 2022, 3.6% fewer than in the previous six months.

ACSA members, on average, settled approximately 94,500 trades per day on behalf of clients.

ACSA chief executive David Travers said continued local and global market volatility and shifting economic conditions remained a challenge.

"Member organisations continue to see the industry consolidation impacting the relative movements of ACSA member data in the December report," he said

Looking ahead, Travers said ACSA members will continue to focus on their response and feedback to changing regulatory requirements, their evolving role in supporting institutional involvement in digital assets, including cryptocurrencies, and the future direction of the ASX's CHESS replacement project. "Innovation, digital asset evolution and standards remain critical to achieving efficiency in custody and investment administration," he added.

"ACSA remains well placed to address the opportunities and challenges in the coming year through a combination of our working groups and task forces, which draw on the extensive expertise of member custodians."