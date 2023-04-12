ASIC warns super funds on member communication failure

Superannuation funds that fail the performance test downplay their results and obfuscate members from understanding critical information, according to the corporate regulator.

ASIC has criticised super funds that failed the performance test two years in a row for their lack of transparency and honesty about communicating the results.

ASIC named and shamed the following trustees and the respective super funds whose communication strategies are under fire: BT Funds Management (Retirement Wrap), Equity Trustees Superannuation (AMG Super), EISS Super (Pool A), SCS Super (Australian Catholic Superannuation and Retirement Fund LifetimeOne).

ASIC commissioner Danielle Press warned trustees that fail the performance test need to get the balance right in their communications and "need to be transparent and factual about the performance of the failed product".

Some common shortfalls included funds failing to be "member-centric" and taking a "reactive approach" to performance test communications as well as significant events like mergers.

"This meant that their communications to members were inconsistent or lacked clarity. To ensure that members understand the impact of relevant changes, trustees should consider from a members' perspective what communication members will receive and when," Press said.

Poor member communication was highlighted as an area of improvement in the recently released Your Future, Your Super review outcomes.

While the notification letter has encouraged many members to leave underperforming funds, technical language used often caused confusion or disengagement, the review found.

ASIC warned trustees to lift their game by providing better communication about short-term performance, products and mergers. The information must be balanced and do not undermine the fact that the product failed the test.

Trustees must provide clear call-centre transcripts for staff to discuss the performance failure or product closure and related options with members. They must also be more consistent on communicating performance results on their websites.

"As the performance test expands to trustee-directed products, I strongly encourage trustees to assess their approach to member communications, reflecting on the suggested areas for improvement. Trustees should bear in mind ASIC's expectations for balance, prominence and clarity in their performance communications to members," Press said.

ASIC warned it will continue to monitor underperformance notifications and other communications of trustees. Where a failure to comply with disclosure obligations is identified, ASIC will "consider regulatory action if appropriate".