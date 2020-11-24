NEWS
Regulatory
ASIC takes SMSF accountant to court
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 24 NOV 2020   12:15PM

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) has commenced legal proceedings in the Federal Court against a Gold Coast-based SMSF accountant for failing to comply with an enforceable undertaking.

Jenan Oslem Thorne, otherwise known as Cenan Thorne or Cenan Dikmen of Saber Superannuation, was found by the corporate regulator in 2019 to have prioritised her own interests ahead of her clients and was consequently banned for three years.

Further to the ban, she was required to provide a copy of ASIC's media release outlining her contraventions to each client that she provided personal advice to and notify ASIC in writing about it.

ASIC is seeking orders from the Federal Court as it alleges Thorne deliberately tried to prevent her clients from receiving the information required by the enforceable undertaking.

Bridging the platform gap

"For example, ASIC alleges Ms Thorne directed that the letters not be sent to some clients that had made complaints about the company and other letters be sent to client addresses from expired driver's licenses," the regulator said.

In 2019, Thorne was a representative of former AMP subsidiary SMSF Advice and was found to have advised clients to establish SMSFs without considering their personal circumstances.

The regulator found that Thorne did not adequately stress-test SMSF strategies and had recommended SMSFs to some of her clients despite inadequate evidence to suggest that the strategies would provide increased retirement benefits.

ASIC also determined that by recommending her accountancy practice, Saber Accountants, prepare the annual accounts and tax returns for SMSF clients, she had effectively recommended the services of a related party for her own monetary benefit.

Read more: ASICJenan Oslem ThorneSaber AccountantsSMSF Advice
