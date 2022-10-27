ASIC takes first action over greenwashing

ASIC has taken its first action for greenwashing against ASX-listed energy company Tlou Energy.

Tlou has paid a total of $53,280 to comply with four infringement notices issued by ASIC over concerns about alleged false or misleading sustainability-related statements made to the ASX in October 2021.

The infringement notices were issued in relation to statements and images contained in two ASX announcements made by Tlou, a developer of power solutions for Botswana and Southern Africa.

The announcements claimed that the electricity produced by Tlou would be carbon neutral; the company had environmental approval and the capability to generate certain quantities of electricity from solar power; its gas-to-power project would be 'low emissions'; and that it was equally concerned with producing 'clean energy' using renewable sources as it was with developing its gas-to-power project.

ASIC was concerned that Tlou either did not have a reasonable basis to make the representations, or that the representations were factually incorrect.

ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said: "As entities promote sustainability and green practices as part of their value proposition, they must ensure they can support those statements and have a reasonable basis for doing so."

"We have published Information Sheet 271 (INFO 271) on how to avoid greenwashing when offering or promoting sustainability-related products or otherwise making sustainability-related claims and urge companies and their advisers to ensure their communication to shareholders, members and the broader market is accurate and has a reasonable basis.

"Companies are on notice that ASIC is actively monitoring the market for potential greenwashing and will take enforcement action, including Court action, for serious breaches."

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the UK regulator, the Financial Complaints Authority (FCA), has proposed a package of measures including investment product sustainability labels and restrictions on how terms like 'ESG', 'green', or 'sustainable' can be used.

The FCA noted that there's been growth in the number of investment products marketed as 'green' or making wider sustainability claims.

FCA director of environment, social and governance Sacha Sadan said: "Greenwashing misleads consumers and erodes trust in all ESG products. Consumers must be confident when products claim to be sustainable that they actually are."

"Our proposed rules will help consumers and firms build trust in this sector. This supports investment in solutions to some of the world's biggest ESG challenges."

The FCA is proposing to introduce, sustainable investment product labels that will give consumers the confidence to choose the right products for them, restrictions on how certain sustainably related terms can be used in product names and marketing, consumer-facing disclosures to help demystify key sustainability features of investment product, and requirements for distributors to ensure labels are accessible and clear.