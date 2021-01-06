NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
SMSF
ASIC takes fintech to court
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 6 JAN 2021   1:16PM

The corporate regulator has initiated action against a fintech for allegedly misleading customers about the benefits of investing in residential property in self-managed superannuation funds.

Squirrel Superannuation Services, an SMSF platform provider, faced the Federal Court on 23 December 2020 for allegedly marketing misleading information between January 2015 and July 2018.

In the brochure, How buying established residential property can super charge your superannuation?, which it distributed via email and hard copies at a seminar held on 28 April 2015, ASIC alleges, Squirrel made a number of misleading representations.

One of which is that the promised returns for residential property in metropolitan locations doubles in value every seven to 10 years and generates rental returns of around 4-5% per annum.

Another is highlighting the "remarkable" difference in returns between superannuation fund (7%) and using an SMSF that purchased residential property (14%).

Squirrel sold the idea that that costs of managing an investment property via an SMSF are "surprisingly low" compared with using a financial planner to select a series of managed investment funds, which ASIC found contentious.

The Sydney-based firm ceased distributing the material in July 2018. Five months later, ASIC commenced its investigation.

"The provision of misleading information about SMSFs undermines the SMSF sector and limits the ability of Australian consumers to make confident and informed decisions about their superannuation savings," ASIC said.

The regulator is seeking declarations, pecuniary penalties and cost orders against Squirrel. The court is yet to set a date for the first case management hearing.

Read more: ASICSquirrel Superannuation Services
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ASIC explores value for money in default group insurance
ASIC takes action against La Trobe Financial
Clive Palmer ramps up calls for Shipton's head
ASIC to review impact of ASX outage
ASIC defers portfolio holdings disclosure deadline
Mayfair 101 heads to mediation
ASIC takes action on Union Standard
Missing Caddick's mansion on the line
ASIC unveils school banking program review
FS team picks: The top stories for 2020
Editor's Choice
Christian Super recognised for impact investing
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The $1.8 billion fund has been named the impact asset owner of the year at the Australian Impact Investment Awards.
Almost 3000 advisers gone in 2020
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
A total of 2802 financial advisers have departed the industry in 2020, with just 60 new advisers joining, according to Rainmaker analysis of the Financial Adviser Register.
IOOF, BT end platform relationship
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The wealth manager has ended its decade-long relationship with BT, selecting another platform to provide custody and administration services and build a new raft of super and investment products.
Real estate investor chief retires
ELIZA BAVIN
Cromwell Property Group has confirmed that its chief executive will retire after 22 years in the role.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  How big of a threat do you think ASX-listed companies that have so far survived on JobKeeper are to the economy and investors?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something dJWWjKwN