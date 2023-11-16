ASIC strips institutional broker's AFSL

ASIC has suspended JB Markets' Australian financial services licence (AFSL), restricting the firm to only terminating existing client arrangements.

The corporate regulator revoked JB Markets' AFSL due to non-compliance with financial requirements and insufficient resources for providing and supervising its services, effective November 8.

As part of the AFSL suspension, JB Markets must continue its membership with the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) and uphold its client compensation commitments, including professional indemnity insurance coverage.

The institutional broker, formerly authorised to provide financial product advice and custodial services to both retail and wholesale clients, retains the right to seek a review of ASIC's decision through the Administrative Appeals Tribunal.

Meanwhile, First City Corporate Advisory Services' AFSL has also been suspended, effective October 3.

The corporate advisory firm's suspension lasts until 27 March 2024, with ASIC poised to cancel its licence if it fails to rectify "outstanding obligations" by this deadline.

First City was previously permitted to provide financial product advice and deal in securities for wholesale clients.