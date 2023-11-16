We will be performing maintenance across our sites this weekend and will be offline from Friday, November 17 at 8 p.m. AEDT. We will be back online as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

ASIC strips institutional broker's AFSL

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 16 NOV 2023   12:42PM

ASIC has suspended JB Markets' Australian financial services licence (AFSL), restricting the firm to only terminating existing client arrangements.

The corporate regulator revoked JB Markets' AFSL due to non-compliance with financial requirements and insufficient resources for providing and supervising its services, effective November 8.

As part of the AFSL suspension, JB Markets must continue its membership with the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) and uphold its client compensation commitments, including professional indemnity insurance coverage.

The institutional broker, formerly authorised to provide financial product advice and custodial services to both retail and wholesale clients, retains the right to seek a review of ASIC's decision through the Administrative Appeals Tribunal.

Sponsored by BNP Paribas AM
The right path towards a more sustainable future

Meanwhile, First City Corporate Advisory Services' AFSL has also been suspended, effective October 3.

The corporate advisory firm's suspension lasts until 27 March 2024, with ASIC poised to cancel its licence if it fails to rectify "outstanding obligations" by this deadline.

Sponsored Video
 
     
Help your clients build, protect and leave their legacy

First City was previously permitted to provide financial product advice and deal in securities for wholesale clients.

Read more: ASICJB MarketsFirst CityCorporate advisoryAdministrative Appeals TribunalAustralian Financial Complaints Authority
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

E&P settles class action for $16m
Decade-long ban reduced for former adviser
Dispute resolution failures land TelstraSuper in Federal Court
Life insurance complaints drop 24%
Super fund, insurer admin issues draw AFCA complaints
ASIC bans former PwC partner over tax scandal
AAT overturns ASIC ban on investment guru
ASIC to crack down on superannuation misconduct
Wealth managers shirk cybersecurity priorities
ASIC charges HESTA for misleading marketing

Editor's Choice

Rest hires policy lead from HESTA

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:45PM
The $75 billion superannuation fund welcomed a head of public policy this week, recruiting from HESTA.

Lombard Odier breaks into Australia, issues private credit mandate

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:45PM
Lombard Odier Investment Managers (LOIM), the asset management division of the Swiss private bank, has awarded a mandate to Equity Trustees for its first offering in Australia.

CQS sold to Manulife Investment Management

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:31PM
Australian billionaire Michael Hintze has divested a significant portion of his multi-billion-dollar asset management firm to Canadian giant Manulife Investment Management.

Wages growth reaches unsustainable level: Mousina

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:39PM
The quarterly Wage Price Index (WPI) jumped by 1.3% to 4% in September, beating inflation, but AMP deputy chief economist Diana Mousina says it's not economically sustainable.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
DEC
13

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

NOV
28-30

ASFA Conference 2023 

DEC
6

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Which asset class do you think has the most impact in helping limit the effects of climate change?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

David Ferrall

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FINCLEAR PTY LTD
FinClear founder and managing director David Ferrall is once again at the forefront of exciting technological change that will revolutionise share market trading. This time around, he tells Karren Vergara how FinClear is getting on the front foot.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.